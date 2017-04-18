Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dentsu Inc announces agreement to acquire 89 pct stake in SVG Media Group
Tuesday, 18 Apr 2017 12:50am EDT 

April 18 (Reuters) - Dentsu Inc <4324.T>:Dentsu Inc announces agreement to acquire 89 percent stake in SVG Media Group.Dentsu Inc - agreement also gives Dentsu Group the option to increase its share incrementally to make the SVG Media Group a wholly owned subsidiary.Dentsu Inc - impact of transaction on Dentsu's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 is expected to be minimal.  Full Article

Dentsu to submit internal control report to finance ministry
Friday, 24 Mar 2017 02:35am EDT 

Japan's Dentsu Inc <4324.T>: Dentsu says to submit internal control report to finance ministry for year ended Dec 2016 . Dentsu says there was a 'deficiency which should be enclosed in the report' regarding financial control .Dentsu says found that it overestimated fair value in acquisition of Merkle Group Inc.  Full Article

Information Services International-Dentsu appoints KPMG AZSA as corporate auditor
Monday, 20 Feb 2017 01:12am EST 

Information Services International-Dentsu Ltd <4812.T>: Says it appoints KPMG AZSA LLC as corporate auditor of the co to replace Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu .Says the change will effective on March 24.  Full Article

Dentsu appoints KPMG as auditor
Friday, 17 Feb 2017 01:30am EST 

Dentsu Inc <4324.T>: Says it appointed KPMG as auditor, to succeed Deloitte .Says effective March 30.  Full Article

Dentsu's president Tadashi Ishii will resign
Wednesday, 28 Dec 2016 08:49pm EST 

Dentsu Inc <4324.T> :Says its president Tadashi Ishii will resign from the post in Jan. 2017.  Full Article

Dentsu plans reassignments, hirings to ease overwork -Nikkei
Friday, 2 Dec 2016 03:35pm EST 

Nikkei - : Dentsu plans reassignments, hirings to ease overwork -Nikkei . Dentsu also will aim for 60 mid-career hires starting this month, up from only 30 last year - Nikkei . Dentsu will reassign 650 employees, about one-tenth of its workforce, to busier departments and increase mid-career hiring - Nikkei .Dentsu has yet to decide which departments will get reinforcements or mid-career hires - Nikkei.  Full Article

Dentsu aims to earn 10 pct of global revenue in China - Nikkei
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 01:15pm EDT 

: Dentsu aims to earn 10 pct of global revenue in China - Nikkei .Dentsu to give priority to emerging economies in allocating about 150 bln Yen ($1.37 bln) group budget for corporate purchases over next three years - Nikkei.  Full Article

DENTSU says FY 2015 year-end dividend to be 40 yen per share
Monday, 15 Feb 2016 01:30am EST 

DENTSU INC:Says year-end dividend to be 40 yen per share, raised from 35 yen per share, for FY ended Dec. 2015.  Full Article

R&I affirms DENTSU 's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook
Friday, 27 Nov 2015 01:00am EST 

DENTSU INC:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

DENTSU announces merger between Dentsu Young & Rubicam Inc. and Dentsu Wunderman
Tuesday, 24 Nov 2015 01:30am EST 

DENTSU INC:Says Dentsu Young & Rubicam Inc. to merge Dentsu Wunderman.Dentsu Young & Rubicam Inc. to be survival company and Dentsu Wunderman to be dissolved after merger.Planned effective Jan. 1, 2016.  Full Article

Japan's Dentsu gets only small fine for overtime breaches despite outcry

TOKYO Japan's Dentsu Inc was fined just 500,000 yen ($4,400) after a Tokyo court ruled it had made employees work overtime beyond legal limits - a case that followed a high profile death from overwork at the advertising giant. | Video

