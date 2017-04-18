Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dentsu Inc announces agreement to acquire 89 pct stake in SVG Media Group

April 18 (Reuters) - Dentsu Inc <4324.T>:Dentsu Inc announces agreement to acquire 89 percent stake in SVG Media Group.Dentsu Inc - agreement also gives Dentsu Group the option to increase its share incrementally to make the SVG Media Group a wholly owned subsidiary.Dentsu Inc - impact of transaction on Dentsu's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 is expected to be minimal.

Japan's Dentsu Inc <4324.T>: Dentsu says to submit internal control report to finance ministry for year ended Dec 2016 . Dentsu says there was a 'deficiency which should be enclosed in the report' regarding financial control .Dentsu says found that it overestimated fair value in acquisition of Merkle Group Inc.

Information Services International-Dentsu Ltd <4812.T>: Says it appoints KPMG AZSA LLC as corporate auditor of the co to replace Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu .Says the change will effective on March 24.

Dentsu Inc <4324.T>: Says it appointed KPMG as auditor, to succeed Deloitte .Says effective March 30.

Dentsu Inc <4324.T> :Says its president Tadashi Ishii will resign from the post in Jan. 2017.

Dentsu plans reassignments, hirings to ease overwork -Nikkei

Nikkei - : Dentsu plans reassignments, hirings to ease overwork -Nikkei . Dentsu also will aim for 60 mid-career hires starting this month, up from only 30 last year - Nikkei . Dentsu will reassign 650 employees, about one-tenth of its workforce, to busier departments and increase mid-career hiring - Nikkei .Dentsu has yet to decide which departments will get reinforcements or mid-career hires - Nikkei.

Dentsu aims to earn 10 pct of global revenue in China - Nikkei

: Dentsu aims to earn 10 pct of global revenue in China - Nikkei .Dentsu to give priority to emerging economies in allocating about 150 bln Yen ($1.37 bln) group budget for corporate purchases over next three years - Nikkei.

DENTSU says FY 2015 year-end dividend to be 40 yen per share

DENTSU INC:Says year-end dividend to be 40 yen per share, raised from 35 yen per share, for FY ended Dec. 2015.

R&I affirms DENTSU 's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook

DENTSU INC:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable.

DENTSU announces merger between Dentsu Young & Rubicam Inc. and Dentsu Wunderman

DENTSU INC:Says Dentsu Young & Rubicam Inc. to merge Dentsu Wunderman.Dentsu Young & Rubicam Inc. to be survival company and Dentsu Wunderman to be dissolved after merger.Planned effective Jan. 1, 2016.