Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Takeda and HemoShear Therapeutics enter drug discovery partnership in liver diseases

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4502.T>:Takeda and HemoShear Therapeutics enter into exclusive drug discovery partnership in liver diseases.Takeda - HemoShear to get upfront payments and research and development funding, and is also eligible to get milestone payments of potentially $470 million and royalties​.Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd - ‍further financial terms were not disclosed​.

Takeda presents updated results from pivotal phase 2 ALTA trial of ALUNBRIGTM

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4502.T>::Takeda presents updated results from pivotal phase 2 ALTA trial of ALUNBRIGTM (brigatinib) in alk-positive non-small cell lung cancer.Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd says ‍confirmed objective response rate, which was primary endpoint, was 46 percent in arm a and 55 percent in arm b​.Takeda pharmaceutical co ltd says ‍efficacy and safety data from alta trial continue to support future trials with 180 mg dosing regimen​.Takeda pharmaceutical co ltd says ‍median overall survival os was not reached in arm a and 27.6 months in arm b​.

Takeda gets FDA approval for ALUNBRIG 180 mg tablets

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4502.T>:Takeda announces FDA approval of ALUNBRIG (brigatinib) 180 mg tablets.Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd - 180 mg tablets and previously approved 90 mg tablets will be available later this year.

Takeda, SGC in collaboration agreement related to inflammatory bowel disease

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4502.T>:Takeda and SGC announce a collaboration agreement using patient tissue-based assays for clinical target validation in inflammatory bowel disease.Takeda says ‍under terms of agreement, Takeda will provide funding for the research studies over a three-year period​.Takeda - Agreement establishes translational medicine research team from Takeda, Karolinska University Hospital and ‍structural Genomics Consortium​.

AstraZeneca, Takeda collaborate to develop, commercialise MEDI1341 for Parkinson's disease

Aug 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc :ASTRAZENECA AND TAKEDA ESTABLISH COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALISE MEDI1341 FOR PARKINSON'S DISEASE.PARTIES ENTERS DEAL TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALISE MEDI1341, ALPHA-SYNUCLEIN ANTIBODY CURRENTLY IN DEVELOPMENT AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR PARKINSON'S DISEASE.

Takeda and Shattuck Labs announce research collaboration

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4502.T>:Takeda and Shattuck Labs announce research collaboration to explore agonist redirected checkpoint fusion proteins in immuno-oncology.Takeda says it will hold options for exclusive global development and commercialization rights for up to four molecules resulting from collaboration​.Says ‍collaboration will include two pre-clinical and four discovery stage programs​.Says it ‍will provide funding for pre-clinical and clinical development​.‍Additional terms of collaboration are not disclosed​.

Takeda Pharmaceutical and Molecular Templates announce research and licensing collaboration

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4502.T>:Takeda Pharmaceutical and molecular templates announce multi-target research and licensing collaboration to develop next-generation oncology therapies​.Takeda Pharmaceutical - ‍collaboration will apply molecular templates' engineered toxin bodies technology platform to potential therapeutic targets provided by takeda​.Takeda Pharmaceutical Co - Takeda will have right to exercise exclusive options to obtain license rights to products resulting from collaboration.Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd says additional terms of agreement are not being disclosed.Takeda Pharmaceutical says it will make an equity investment and molecular templates is eligible to receive upfront payments, milestone payments​.Says ‍signed the agreement through its wholly owned subsidiary, millennium pharmaceuticals​.

Infinity amends PI3K-Delta,Gamma Agreement with Takeda Oncology

July 27 (Reuters) - Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc ::Infinity amends PI3K-Delta,Gamma Agreement with Takeda Oncology.Co says it has amended its license agreement with Takeda Oncology for IPI-549.Co will no longer have obligation to pay Takeda on worldwide net sales of selective inhibitors of PI3K-Gamma.Co remains obligated to pay development, regulatory and commercial milestones to Takeda for IPI-549.

Takeda, Schrödinger announce multi-year, multi-target research collaboration

July 20 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4502.T>::Takeda and Schrödinger announce multi-year, multi-target research collaboration.Says under novel collaboration approach, Schrödinger will autonomously lead discovery efforts.Says under terms of collaboration, Takeda will have option to exclusively license programs from Schrödinger.Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd - additional financial details are not being disclosed.Takeda Pharmaceutical - economic terms include pre-clinical, clinical, and commercial milestones of up to $170 million per program, as well as royalties on future sales.

Prana Biotechnology announces research collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals

July 18 (Reuters) - Prana Biotechnology:announced a research collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.