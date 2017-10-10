Astellas Pharma Inc (4503.T)
1,519JPY
23 Oct 2017
¥-6 (-0.36%)
¥1,524
¥1,533
¥1,538
¥1,518
3,962,000
7,095,910
¥1,688
¥1,332
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Seattle Genetics and Astellas initiate pivotal trial of enfortumab vedotin
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc <4503.T>::Seattle Genetics and Astellas initiate pivotal trial of enfortumab vedotin for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.Seattle Genetics Inc - companies also plan to initiate a combination trial of enfortumab vedotin with CPI therapy in late 2017. Full Article
R&I affirms Astellas Pharma's rating at "AA" and says stable outlook-R&I
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc <4503.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I. Full Article
Astellas Pharma and Pfizer say positive top-line results from phase 3 prosper trial of XTANDI (enzalutamide)
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc <4503.T>:Co and Pfizer Inc <<
Pfizer, Astellas report positive top-line results from phase 3 PROSPER trial of XTANDI
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc
U.S. FDA accepts for review Astellas' supplemental NDA for mirabegron for use in combination with solifenacin succinate
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc <4503.T>:U.S. FDA accepts for review Astellas' supplemental New Drug Application for Mirabegron for use in combination with solifenacin succinate 5 mg for the treatment of overactive bladder.Anticipated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for a decision by FDA is April 28, 2018. Full Article
Astellas Pharma submits application for approval of fidaxomicin for the treatment of infectious enteritis in Japan
July 31 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc <4503.T>:* Says it has submitted an application for marketing approval of fidaxomicin for the treatment of infectious enteritis in Japan . Full Article
U.S. FDA grants orphan-drug designation to Astellas
July 20 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc <4503.T>::U.S. FDA grants orphan-drug designation to Astellas for development of FLT3 inhibitor gilteritinib in acute myeloid leukemia. Full Article
Cytokinetics reports baseline data from first cohort of phase 2 clinical trial of ck-2127107 in patients with SMA
July 5 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc
Seattle Genetics, Astellas announce updated enfortumab vedotin phase 1 data in metastatic urothelial cancer
June 5 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc <4503.T>::Trial evaluating enfortumab vedotin in combination with CPIs is also planned for later in the year.Cos this year plan to initiate registrational monotherapy phase 2 trial for locally advanced/ MUC patients previously treated with CPI therapy. Full Article
Astellas Pharma completes acquisition of Ogeda SA in Belgium
May 17(Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc <4503.T>:Says it has completed the acquisition of Ogeda SA, a drug discovery company located in Gosselies, Belgium, and Ogeda has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company as of CET May 17. Full Article
Fitch Revises Beijing Capital Development's Outlook to Negative, Affirms Rating at 'BBB-'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Beijing Capital Development Holding (Group) Co., Ltd.'s (known by its abbreviated Chinese name Shokai Group) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Shokai Group's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has been affirmed at 'BBB-', and its senior unsecured rating and the ratings of all outstanding bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at