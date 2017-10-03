Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Oct 3(Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma to offer early-retirement program

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:* Says it will offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old and continuous service of above 5 years as of March 31, 2018, and employees is members of manufacturing division as of Sept. 1, 2016 .* Offering period from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15.* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on March 31, 2018.* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees .

Sunovion submits new drug application for dasotraline to the FDA for the treatment of patients with ADHD

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:Sunovion submits new drug application for dasotraline to the FDA for the treatment of patients with ADHD.‍Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc - submitted NDA to U.S. FDA for dasotraline for treatment of children, adolescents and adults with ADHD​.

Sunovion’s Latuda receives Health Canada approval to treat adolescents with schizophrenia

July 21 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:Sunovion’s Latuda® (lurasidone HCI) receives Health Canada approval to treat adolescents with schizophrenia.Sunovion's Latuda receives Health Canada approval to treat adolescents with schizophrenia.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma unit Sunovion announces FDA acceptance for review of new drug application resubmission for SUN-101

July 3(Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:Says its U.S.-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the resubmission of the New Drug Application for SUN-101/eFlow® (glycopyrrolate) for the long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Sunovion's Sun-101/eflow NDA recieves FDA approval

June 30 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:Sunovion announces FDA acceptance for review of new drug application resubmission for Sun-101/eflow® (glycopyrrolate) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).Expected action date by FDA under prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) is December 15, 2017​‍​.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma announces application of International Financial Reporting Standards

May 29(Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.IFRS effective from financial statement for fiscal year ending March 2018.

Sunovion submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for Aptiom

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>: Sunovion submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for use of Aptiom (eslicarbazepine acetate) for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in children 4 years of age and older . Sunovion - in SNDA submission, Sunovion will also include data from three clinical trials conducted by partner Bial-Portela .Sunovion - planning a phase 3 clinical study in children younger than four years of age.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma to buy Tolero Pharmaceuticals via unit

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T> :Says co plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake in Tolero Pharmaceuticals, Inc via co's US-based unit, at up to $780 million (advisory fees excluded), in Feb. 2017.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma unit to buy 100 pct stake in Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. at $624 mln

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma <4506.T>:Says its subsidiary will buy 100 percent stake in Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. at $624 million by the end of Dec..