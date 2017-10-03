Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 05:19am EDT 

Oct 3(Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma to offer early-retirement program
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 03:10am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:* Says it will offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old and continuous service of above 5 years as of March 31, 2018, and employees is members of manufacturing division as of Sept. 1, 2016 .* Offering period from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15.* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on March 31, 2018.* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees .  Full Article

Sunovion submits new drug application for dasotraline to the FDA for the treatment of patients with ADHD
Thursday, 31 Aug 2017 08:00am EDT 

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:Sunovion submits new drug application for dasotraline to the FDA for the treatment of patients with ADHD.‍Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc - submitted NDA to U.S. FDA for dasotraline for treatment of children, adolescents and adults with ADHD​.  Full Article

Sunovion’s Latuda receives Health Canada approval to treat adolescents with schizophrenia
Friday, 21 Jul 2017 12:10pm EDT 

July 21 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:Sunovion’s Latuda® (lurasidone HCI) receives Health Canada approval to treat adolescents with schizophrenia.Sunovion's Latuda receives Health Canada approval to treat adolescents with schizophrenia.  Full Article

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma unit Sunovion announces FDA acceptance for review of new drug application resubmission for SUN-101
Sunday, 2 Jul 2017 11:24pm EDT 

July 3(Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:Says its U.S.-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the resubmission of the New Drug Application for SUN-101/eFlow® (glycopyrrolate) for the long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).  Full Article

Sunovion's Sun-101/eflow NDA recieves FDA approval
Friday, 30 Jun 2017 08:00am EDT 

June 30 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:Sunovion announces FDA acceptance for review of new drug application resubmission for Sun-101/eflow® (glycopyrrolate) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).Expected action date by FDA under prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) is December 15, 2017​‍​.  Full Article

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma announces application of International Financial Reporting Standards
Monday, 29 May 2017 04:55am EDT 

May 29(Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.IFRS effective from financial statement for fiscal year ending March 2018.  Full Article

Sunovion submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for Aptiom
Monday, 13 Mar 2017 09:00am EDT 

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>: Sunovion submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for use of Aptiom (eslicarbazepine acetate) for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in children 4 years of age and older . Sunovion - in SNDA submission, Sunovion will also include data from three clinical trials conducted by partner Bial-Portela .Sunovion - planning a phase 3 clinical study in children younger than four years of age.  Full Article

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma to buy Tolero Pharmaceuticals via unit
Wednesday, 21 Dec 2016 02:45am EST 

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T> :Says co plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake in Tolero Pharmaceuticals, Inc via co's US-based unit, at up to $780 million (advisory fees excluded), in Feb. 2017.  Full Article

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma unit to buy 100 pct stake in Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. at $624 mln
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 11:40pm EDT 

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma <4506.T>:Says its subsidiary will buy 100 percent stake in Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. at $624 million by the end of Dec..  Full Article

