Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T)
6,199JPY
12:15am EDT
¥10 (+0.16%)
¥6,189
¥6,219
¥6,230
¥6,180
522,700
1,245,533
¥6,433
¥4,818
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Shionogi and Purdue Pharma announce U.S availability of Symproic (naldemedine)
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>::Shionogi inc - co, Purdue Pharma L.P. announce that Symproic (naldemedine) 0.2 mg tablets are now available throughout United States.Shionogi - FDA approved Symproic as once-daily oral tablet for treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain. Full Article
Shionogi says Lusutrombopag met primary, secondary endpoints in phase 3 study
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>:Shionogi & Co Ltd - Lusutrombopag met primary and all pre-specified important secondary endpoints in a global phase 3 study.Shionogi & Co Ltd - Lusutrombopag was generally well tolerated, with adverse events deemed treatment-related.Shionogi & Co Ltd - Lusutrombopag demonstrated superiority to placebo.Shionogi & Co - based on results from l-plus1 and l-plus2 phase 3 studies, Shionogi has initiated rolling submission of a new drug application to FDA.Shionogi & Co Ltd - Shionogi plans to present l-plus2 study data at future hepatology and hematology conferences later this year. Full Article
Shire and Shionogi announce positive topline results for Intuniv
Sept 20 (Reuters) - SHIRE PLC
Shionogi announces positive top-line results for S-033188 phase 3 study
July 24 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>::Shionogi - announces positive top-line results for s-033188 phase 3 study (capstone-1) in otherwise healthy influenza patients.Shionogi - time to alleviation of symptoms (TTAS) was significantly reduced with s-033188 compared to placebo.Shionogi & Co Ltd - s-033188 was well tolerated.Shionogi & Co Ltd - based on results from capstone-1, shionogi plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) to PMDA in Japan later this year. Full Article
Shionogi & lowers conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds
June 22(Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>:Says it lowers the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 4,150.9 yen per share, from 4,167.5 yen per share, effective April 1. Full Article
PeptiDream announces licensing of peptide discovery platform system (PDPS) technology to Shionogi
June 12(Reuters) - PeptiDream Inc <4587.T>:Says it has entered into a technology license agreement with Osaka-based Shionogi & Co Ltd <<<4507.T>>>, to nonexclusively license PeptiDream’s proprietary Peptide discovery platform system (PDPS) technology.Under the terms of the agreement, PeptiDream is eligible to receive royalties on sales of certain products that arise from use of the PDPS technology. Full Article
GSK says ViiV Healthcare submits 2-drug HIV regimen application to EMA,U.S. FDA
June 2 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc
Sekisui Chemical to set up JV for research and commercial manufacture of peptide pharmaceuticals
June 1 (Reuters) - Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd <4204.T>:* Says it plans to set up JV, for the research and commercial manufacture of peptide pharmaceuticals with PeptiDream Inc <4587.T> and Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>.* Other details remain to be decided later . Full Article
R&I affirms Shionogi & Co Ltd's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I. Full Article
Shionogi & retires 22 mln treasury shares on Jan. 10
Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>: Says the co retired 22 million shares(6.3 percent stake) of its common stock on Jan. 10 .Says the total shares outstanding is 329.1 million shares after the retirement. Full Article
BRIEF-Shionogi and Purdue Pharma announce U.S availability of Symproic (naldemedine)
* Shionogi inc - co, Purdue Pharma L.P. announce that Symproic (naldemedine) 0.2 mg tablets are now available throughout United States