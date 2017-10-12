Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shionogi and Purdue Pharma announce U.S availability of Symproic (naldemedine)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>::Shionogi inc - co, Purdue Pharma L.P. announce that Symproic (naldemedine) 0.2 mg tablets are now available throughout United States​.Shionogi - FDA ‍approved Symproic as once-daily oral tablet for treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain​.

Shionogi says Lusutrombopag met primary, secondary endpoints in phase 3 study​‍​

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>‍​:Shionogi & Co Ltd - ‍ Lusutrombopag met primary and all pre-specified important secondary endpoints in a global phase 3 study​.Shionogi & Co Ltd - ‍Lusutrombopag was generally well tolerated, with adverse events deemed treatment-related​.Shionogi & Co Ltd - Lusutrombopag demonstrated superiority to placebo​.Shionogi & Co - ‍based on results from l-plus1 and l-plus2 phase 3 studies, Shionogi has initiated rolling submission of a new drug application to FDA​.Shionogi & Co Ltd - ‍Shionogi plans to present l-plus2 study data at future hepatology and hematology conferences later this year​.

Shire and Shionogi announce positive topline results for Intuniv ​

Sept 20 (Reuters) - SHIRE PLC ::‍SHIRE AND SHIONOGI ANNOUNCE POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FOR INTUNIV EVALUATED IN PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN ADULTS WITH ADHD​.

Shionogi ‍announces positive top-line results for S-033188 phase 3 study

July 24 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>::Shionogi - ‍announces positive top-line results for s-033188 phase 3 study (capstone-1) in otherwise healthy influenza patients.Shionogi - ‍time to alleviation of symptoms (TTAS) was significantly reduced with s-033188 compared to placebo​.Shionogi & Co Ltd - ‍s-033188 was well tolerated​.Shionogi & Co Ltd - ‍based on results from capstone-1, shionogi plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) to PMDA in Japan later this year.

Shionogi & lowers conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds

June 22(Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>:Says it lowers the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 4,150.9 yen per share, from 4,167.5 yen per share, effective April 1.

PeptiDream announces licensing of peptide discovery platform system (PDPS) technology to Shionogi

June 12(Reuters) - PeptiDream Inc <4587.T>:Says it has entered into a technology license agreement with Osaka-based Shionogi & Co Ltd <<<4507.T>>>, to nonexclusively license PeptiDream’s proprietary Peptide discovery platform system (PDPS) technology.Under the terms of the agreement, PeptiDream is eligible to receive royalties on sales of certain products that arise from use of the PDPS technology.

GSK says ViiV Healthcare submits 2-drug HIV regimen application to EMA,U.S. FDA

June 2 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc ::ViiV submits first 2-drug hiv regimen application.‍Priority review voucher submitted in US with anticipated target action date of 6 months​.‍EU and US submissions for single tablet combining dolutegravir and rilpivirine​.‍$130 million cost of voucher will be reported as an research and development expense in GSK's q2 2017 adjusted results​.Under prescription drug user fee act, anticipated target action date is six months after receipt of application by FDA.Use of dolutegravir and rilpivirine as a two-drug regimen for hiv-1 maintenance therapy is investigational and not approved anywhere in world.

Sekisui Chemical to set up JV for research and commercial manufacture of peptide pharmaceuticals

June 1 (Reuters) - Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd <4204.T>:* Says it plans to set up JV, for the research and commercial manufacture of peptide pharmaceuticals with PeptiDream Inc <4587.T> and Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>.* Other details remain to be decided later .

R&I affirms Shionogi & Co Ltd's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Shionogi & retires 22 mln treasury shares on Jan. 10

Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>: Says the co retired 22 million shares(6.3 percent stake) of its common stock on Jan. 10 .Says the total shares outstanding is 329.1 million shares after the retirement.