Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chugai Pharmaceutical says lawsuit on patent infringement concerning Herceptin® injection and petition for provisional disposition order

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4519.T>:Says co has filed a lawsuit and a petition for provisional disposition order against Nippon Kayaku Co.,Ltd <<<4272.T>>>, demanding the suspension of manufacturing and distribution of the biosimilar of anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody Herceptin® injection 60 and 150 (Herceptin® injection) .Genentech Inc, a U.S.-based firm, is a patent holder and co is the exclusive licensee of Herceptin® injection .Says co and Genentech are the co-plaintiff of the lawsuit.

Chugai Pharmaceutical aims to increase core oper profit to more than 100 bln Yen in year ending Dec. 2019 - Nikkei

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd aims to increase its core operating profit to more than 100 billion yen ($920 million) in the year ending December 2019 - Nikkei.

Chugai Pharmaceutical sells trusted beneficial rights of property

May 12 (Reuters) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <1491.T>: :* Says it has sold the trusted beneficial rights of Tokyo-based property on May 12.

Baxalta files lawsuit against Chugai Pharmaceutical and Genentech

May 11(Reuters) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4519.T>:Says Baxalta filed a lawsuit against the company and Genentech Inc., in U.S. on May 4.Says the lawsuit is mainly for a judgment for an injunction against infringement of patent right.

Chugai Pharmaceutical to issue 123,000 shares for 469.9 mln yen

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4519.T>:Says it plans to issue 123,000 shares for 469.9 million yen in total.

Pharma Mar signs licensing deal with Chugai Pharmaceutical for PM1183 in Japan

Pharma Mar SA : Signs exclusive licensing and marketing agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for PM1183 in Japan . Says will receive an initial payment of 30 million euros ($31.33 million) and royalties .May get other payments depending on whether certain milestones are met, both for clinical development and sales, of over 100 million euros in total.

R&I affirms Chugai Pharmaceutical's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4519.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Chugai and Galderma announce global license agreement for Nemolizumab

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4519.T>: Chugai will continue to be responsible for product manufacturing and supply of Nemolizumab. . Under terms of agreement, Chugai will receive an upfront, milestone and royalty payments from Galderma. . Chugai and Galderma announce global license agreement for Nemolizumab (cim331), novel biologic for skin diseases . Chugai and Galderma announce global license agreement for Nemolizumab (cim331), novel biologic for skin diseases .Chugai will grant Galderma license for development and marketing of nemolizumab worldwide, exception of Japan and Taiwan.

Chugai Pharmaceutical says concluded a license agreement with Roche

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd: Announced that it concluded a license agreement with roche for "sa237" .Per the terms of the agreement, chugai will receive an upfront fee, milestone and royalty payments from roche..

Six Japanese drugmakers will team up to discover new cancer, depression treatments - Nikkei

Nikkei: Astellas Pharma, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Daiichi Sankyo, Eisai, Ono Pharmaceutical,Chugai Pharmaceutical will collaborate with 4 research institutions - Nikkei . The Six Drugmakers will work with research organizations providing cell, tissue samples to discover new pharmaceuticals - Nikkei . Around 3 billion Yen ($27.2 Million) will be put into drug-discovery efforts by fiscal 2019 - Nikkei .Group will create five teams looking into treatments for cancer, diabetic nephropathy and mental illnesses including depression - Nikkei.