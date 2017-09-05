Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

‍Morphotek announces agreement with Fujirebio Diagnostics to commercialize CA125 II assay as companion diagnostic for Farletuzumab​

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Morphotek::Announces agreement with Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc. to commercialize CA125 II assay as a companion diagnostic for Farletuzumab​.Agreement provides Fujirebio with worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize CA125 II assay as a companion diagnostic​.

FDA approves Eisai's Fycompa for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures

July 26 (Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd <4523.T>:FDA approves Eisai's Fycompa® (perampanel) for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures.Eisai - Fycompa approved for adjunctive use for pos and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients with epilepsy 12 years of age and older.

Eisai submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for lenvatinib in first-line hepatocellular carcinoma

July 25 (Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd <4523.T>::Eisai submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for lenvatinib in first-line hepatocellular carcinoma.Eisai Inc - FDA submission is based on positive results of pivotal phase 3 reflect trial.

R&I affirms Eisai's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I

June 30(Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd <4523.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Ewopharma announces commercial partnership with Eisai

June 22 (Reuters) - Ewopharma AG:Ewopharma announces commercial partnership with Eisai Co.Ewopharma says it will commercialise Halaven (eribulin mesylate) in nine countries within European Union and in two countries outside of EU.Ewopharma will also commercialise Targretin in Hungary and Poland as well as Zonegran in Hungary.Ewopharma says had acquired rights to commercialise several of Eisai's products in eleven countries in central and eastern Europe.

Positive topline results show Eisai's Lenvatinib meets primary endpoint

Eisai Co Ltd <4523.T>: Positive topline results of large phase 3 trial show Eisai's lenvatinib meets primary endpoint in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma . Eisai - trial achieved its primary endpoint . Eisai Co Ltd - clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements for lenvatinib were achieved in progression-free survival .Eisai- lenvatinib is under investigation for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, safety/effectiveness of product for that use hasn't been established.

Arena Pharma, EISAI announce FDA approval of BELVIQ XR extended-release tablets

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc : BELVIQ XR is expected to be available in fall of 2016. . Arena pharmaceuticals inc says in connection with approval, arena will receive a $10 million milestone payment. . EISAI Inc and Arena Pharmaceuticals announce FDA approval of Belviq XR (lorcaserin HCL) extended-release tablets .In connection with approval, arena will receive a $10 million milestone payment.

Eisai, Arena announce regulatory approval of VENESPRI in Mexico

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc : Eisai and Arena Pharmaceuticals announce regulatory approval of VENESPRI® (lorcaserin HCl) in Mexico . In connection with the approval, Arena will receive a $1 million milestone payment . In connection with the approval, Arena will receive a $1 million milestone payment .VENESPRI® is expected to become available later this year.

R&I affirms Eisai‘s rating at "A+" and stable outlook

Eisai Co Ltd <4523.T>: Says rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the rating on Eisai at "A+" .Rating outlook stable.

Eisai and Novartis enter deal to co-promote Lenvima with Everolimus in U.S.

Eisai Inc : Under terms , Novartis and Eisai sales representatives will promote availability of this combination regimen to oncologists nationwide .Eisai enters into a collaboration agreement to co-promote Lenvima (lenvatinib) in combination with Everolimus in the U.S..