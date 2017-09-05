Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T)
6,062JPY
12:15am EDT
¥37 (+0.61%)
¥6,025
¥6,066
¥6,084
¥6,033
351,500
696,025
¥7,280
¥5,496
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Morphotek announces agreement with Fujirebio Diagnostics to commercialize CA125 II assay as companion diagnostic for Farletuzumab
Sept 5 (Reuters) - Morphotek::Announces agreement with Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc. to commercialize CA125 II assay as a companion diagnostic for Farletuzumab.Agreement provides Fujirebio with worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize CA125 II assay as a companion diagnostic. Full Article
FDA approves Eisai's Fycompa for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures
July 26 (Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd <4523.T>:FDA approves Eisai's Fycompa® (perampanel) for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures.Eisai - Fycompa approved for adjunctive use for pos and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients with epilepsy 12 years of age and older. Full Article
Eisai submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for lenvatinib in first-line hepatocellular carcinoma
July 25 (Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd <4523.T>::Eisai submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for lenvatinib in first-line hepatocellular carcinoma.Eisai Inc - FDA submission is based on positive results of pivotal phase 3 reflect trial. Full Article
R&I affirms Eisai's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
June 30(Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd <4523.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I. Full Article
Ewopharma announces commercial partnership with Eisai
June 22 (Reuters) - Ewopharma AG:Ewopharma announces commercial partnership with Eisai Co.Ewopharma says it will commercialise Halaven (eribulin mesylate) in nine countries within European Union and in two countries outside of EU.Ewopharma will also commercialise Targretin in Hungary and Poland as well as Zonegran in Hungary.Ewopharma says had acquired rights to commercialise several of Eisai's products in eleven countries in central and eastern Europe. Full Article
Positive topline results show Eisai's Lenvatinib meets primary endpoint
Eisai Co Ltd <4523.T>: Positive topline results of large phase 3 trial show Eisai's lenvatinib meets primary endpoint in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma . Eisai - trial achieved its primary endpoint . Eisai Co Ltd - clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements for lenvatinib were achieved in progression-free survival .Eisai- lenvatinib is under investigation for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, safety/effectiveness of product for that use hasn't been established. Full Article
Arena Pharma, EISAI announce FDA approval of BELVIQ XR extended-release tablets
Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc
Eisai, Arena announce regulatory approval of VENESPRI in Mexico
Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc
R&I affirms Eisai‘s rating at "A+" and stable outlook
Eisai Co Ltd <4523.T>: Says rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the rating on Eisai at "A+" .Rating outlook stable. Full Article
Eisai and Novartis enter deal to co-promote Lenvima with Everolimus in U.S.
Eisai Inc : Under terms , Novartis and Eisai sales representatives will promote availability of this combination regimen to oncologists nationwide .Eisai enters into a collaboration agreement to co-promote Lenvima (lenvatinib) in combination with Everolimus in the U.S.. Full Article
BRIEF-Eisai Co signs agreement with Grupo Biotoscana granting GBT exclusive licensing rights
* Eisai Co - signed agreement with Grupo Biotoscana granting GBT exclusive licensing rights