R&I affirms Terumo's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Terumo Corp <4543.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Olympus, Terumo to dissolve capital alliance

Japan's Olympus Corp <7733.T>, Terumo Corp <4543.T>: Olympus says to sell its entire 2.48 pct stake in Terumo back to Terumo . Olympus says to post 23 billion yen ($205 million) gain on sale . Terumo says will sell its 1.63 pct stake in Olympus by March 2017 .Olympus, Terumo say they will continue their business alliance.

Terumo to buy back 11 mln shares for 50 bln yen via ToSTNeT-3

Terumo Corp <4543.T>:Says the co plans to buy back up to 11 million shares(3.03 percent stake) for no more than 50 billion yen via ToSTNeT-3 on Feb. 10.

Terumo names Takahito Mimura as chairman and Shinjiro Sato as president

Terumo Corp <4543.T>: Says the co names Takahito Mimura as chairman of the board . Says the co names Shinjiro Sato as president and CEO .Says effective on April 1.

Terumo updates on business acquisition from St. Jude and Abbott

Terumo Corp <4543.T> :Says it reached an agreement on Dec. 7 to acquire vascular closure products relevant assets and liabilities and stock of Kalila Medical Inc manufacturing Steerable Sheath, from Abbott Laboratories and St. Jude Medical Inc, for totaling US$1.12 billion.

Terumo Corp looks to purchase portion of Abbott Laboratories' medical device business - Nikkei

Nikkei: Terumo Corp is looking to purchase a portion of Abbott Laboratories' medical device business - Nikkei . Abbott has put some operations on auction block, and Terumo Corp has apparently made bid for cardiovascular device segment and other operations - Nikkei .Terumo Corp's potential deal to purchase Abbott Laboratories' medical device business could be worth as much as 150 billion yen - Nikkei.

Terumo adjusts conversion price for denominated convertible bonds with warrants

Terumo Corp <4543.T>: Says the co adjusted the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 3881.0 yen per share, from 3891.1 yen per share, effective April 1 .Says the co adjusted the conversion price for 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 3881.0 yen per share, from 3891.1 yen per share, effective April 1.

Terumo's unit to purchase all shares of Sequent Medical for $375 million - Nikkei<4543.T>

Nikkei:Terumo Corp <4543.T> unit to purchase all shares of Sequent Medical for $375 million - Nikkei.

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems says FDA lifts all remaining shipping restrictions at it's Ann Arbor Facility

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems : Terumo cardiovascular systems says fda lifts all remaining shipping restrictions at terumo cardiovascular systems' ann arbor facility . Terumo cardiovascular systems says terumo cvs will resume distribution of its monitoring systems this summer .Expects to scale up production of its heart-lung machines after it completes engineering projects to manage obsolescence issues.

Terumo's sales apparently grew 8 pct to around 530 bln yen for FY ended March 31 - Nikkei

Nikkei: Terumo is expected to report group operating profit of roughly 81 billion yen ($760 mln) for fiscal year ended march 31, rising around 20 pct - Nikkei .Terumo's sales apparently grew 8 pct to around 530 billion yen for fiscal year ended march 31 - Nikkei.