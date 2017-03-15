Edition:
Terumo Corp (4543.T)

4543.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,675JPY
12:14am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥35 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
¥4,640
Open
¥4,675
Day's High
¥4,680
Day's Low
¥4,645
Volume
618,000
Avg. Vol
988,655
52-wk High
¥4,715
52-wk Low
¥3,820

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Terumo's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Wednesday, 15 Mar 2017 02:15am EDT 

Terumo Corp <4543.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

Olympus, Terumo to dissolve capital alliance
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 01:04am EST 

Japan's Olympus Corp <7733.T>, Terumo Corp <4543.T>: Olympus says to sell its entire 2.48 pct stake in Terumo back to Terumo . Olympus says to post 23 billion yen ($205 million) gain on sale . Terumo says will sell its 1.63 pct stake in Olympus by March 2017 .Olympus, Terumo say they will continue their business alliance.  Full Article

Terumo to buy back 11 mln shares for 50 bln yen via ToSTNeT-3
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 01:00am EST 

Terumo Corp <4543.T>:Says the co plans to buy back up to 11 million shares(3.03 percent stake) for no more than 50 billion yen via ToSTNeT-3 on Feb. 10.  Full Article

Terumo names Takahito Mimura as chairman and Shinjiro Sato as president
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 01:00am EST 

Terumo Corp <4543.T>: Says the co names Takahito Mimura as chairman of the board . Says the co names Shinjiro Sato as president and CEO .Says effective on April 1.  Full Article

Terumo updates on business acquisition from St. Jude and Abbott
Tuesday, 6 Dec 2016 10:07pm EST 

Terumo Corp <4543.T> :Says it reached an agreement on Dec. 7 to acquire vascular closure products relevant assets and liabilities and stock of Kalila Medical Inc manufacturing Steerable Sheath, from Abbott Laboratories and St. Jude Medical Inc, for totaling US$1.12 billion.  Full Article

Terumo Corp looks to purchase portion of Abbott Laboratories' medical device business - Nikkei
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 01:16pm EDT 

Nikkei: Terumo Corp is looking to purchase a portion of Abbott Laboratories' medical device business - Nikkei . Abbott has put some operations on auction block, and Terumo Corp has apparently made bid for cardiovascular device segment and other operations - Nikkei .Terumo Corp's potential deal to purchase Abbott Laboratories' medical device business could be worth as much as 150 billion yen - Nikkei.  Full Article

Terumo adjusts conversion price for denominated convertible bonds with warrants
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 04:37am EDT 

Terumo Corp <4543.T>: Says the co adjusted the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 3881.0 yen per share, from 3891.1 yen per share, effective April 1 .Says the co adjusted the conversion price for 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 3881.0 yen per share, from 3891.1 yen per share, effective April 1.  Full Article

Terumo's unit to purchase all shares of Sequent Medical for $375 million - Nikkei<4543.T>
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 02:30pm EDT 

Nikkei:Terumo Corp <4543.T> unit to purchase all shares of Sequent Medical for $375 million - Nikkei.  Full Article

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems says FDA lifts all remaining shipping restrictions at it's Ann Arbor Facility
Friday, 10 Jun 2016 11:30am EDT 

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems : Terumo cardiovascular systems says fda lifts all remaining shipping restrictions at terumo cardiovascular systems' ann arbor facility . Terumo cardiovascular systems says terumo cvs will resume distribution of its monitoring systems this summer .Expects to scale up production of its heart-lung machines after it completes engineering projects to manage obsolescence issues.  Full Article

Terumo's sales apparently grew 8 pct to around 530 bln yen for FY ended March 31 - Nikkei
Friday, 6 May 2016 01:27pm EDT 

Nikkei: Terumo is expected to report group operating profit of roughly 81 billion yen ($760 mln) for fiscal year ended march 31, rising around 20 pct - Nikkei .Terumo's sales apparently grew 8 pct to around 530 billion yen for fiscal year ended march 31 - Nikkei.  Full Article

