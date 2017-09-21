Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Inovalon enters into agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Inc

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Inovalon Holdings Inc :Inovalon announces agreement with daiichi sankyo, inc. To support outcomes-based contracting.Inovalon Holdings -entered into agreement with Daiichi Sankyo to understand potential role of abuse-deterrent formulations of opioid medications.

Daiichi Sankyo late-stage trial positive on diabetic pain drug

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd <4568.T>:Daiichi Sankyo announces positive top-line results from Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating mirogabalin in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain.Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd - ‍preliminary and ongoing analyses indicated no significant safety concerns in reducer trial​.

AstraZeneca has no comment on report it sought to buy Daiichi Sankyo

Aug 31 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc :Britain's AstraZeneca has no comment on report it sought to buy Japan's Daiichi Sankyo <<<4568.T>>> last year - spokeswoman.

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Daiichi Sankyo collaborate to evaluate Opdivo (Nivolumab) and DS-8201

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd <4568.T>:Bristol-Myers Squibb and Daiichi Sankyo announce research collaboration to evaluate Opdivo (Nivolumab) and DS-8201 in HER2-expressing breast and bladder cancers.Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍Study is expected to begin enrollment in Q1 of 2018 in US and Europe​.Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍Under terms of agreement, Daiichi Sankyo will be sponsor conducting trial​.

Daiichi Sankyo enters agreement with Boston Pharmaceuticals

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd <4568.T>:Daiichi Sankyo enters worldwide licensing agreement with Boston Pharmaceuticals for a highly selective RET inhibitor for solid tumors.Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd - financial terms of agreement were not disclosed.Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd - grants Boston Pharmaceuticals worldwide rights for research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of DS-5010.

Daiichi Sankyo and unit says settlement agreement on u.s. products liability litigation

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd <4568.T>:* Says it and U.S.-based unit Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. have agreed to enter into a program to settle, on behalf of all defendants, pending product liability litigation against various Daiichi Sankyo and Forest entities .* According to the settlement agreement, it and unit will pay settlement fund of $300 million to plaintiffs.

Daiichi Sankyo announces settlement on U.S. products liability litigation

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd <4568.T>::Announces settlement agreement on U.S. Products liability litigation​.Impact to financial position of company is not considered material from agreement​.Claimants who meet specified criteria will receive payouts from settlement fund, which is capped at $300 million.

EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Novartis' leukaemia drug

July 21 (Reuters) - EU Medicines Agency: :EU Medicines Agency recommendations For July 2017.EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Pfizer Inc and Merck KGAA Avelumab drug for cell carcinoma‍​.EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Sanofi and Regeneron Dupixent drug for severe eczema.EU Medicines Agency recommends approval Of Roche Tecentriq drug for drug for bladder and lung cancer‍​.EU Medicines Agency recommends approval Of Advanced Accelerator Applications Lutathera drug for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumours.EU Medicines Agency recommends against approval of Nektar Therapeutics and Daiichi Sankyo Onzeald drug for breast cancer.EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Novartis Rydapt drug for leukaemia.

Daiichi Sankyo announces top-line results from phase 3 global clinical development program evaluating mirogabalin in pain syndromes

June 30 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd <4568.T>:Daiichi Sankyo announces top-line results from phase 3 global clinical development program evaluating mirogabalin in pain syndromes.Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd - Preliminary and ongoing analyses indicated no unexpected safety concerns in neucourse or alday clinical trials.Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd - In phase 3 alday clinical trials, mirogabalin did not meet primary efficacy endpoint.Says ‍in neucourse, mirogabalin met primary efficacy endpoint​.