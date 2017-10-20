Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Health Canada grants priority review status to trifluridine and tipiracil for refractory metastatic colorectal cancer

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd <4578.T>:Taiho Pharma Canada - Health Canada accepted for review new drug submission for trifluridine, tipiracil,NDS granted priority review status​.Taiho Pharma Canada - Health Canada's review of NDS under priority review is expected to be completed in early 2018​.

Otsuka and Lundbeck announce initiation of two phase 3 trials of brexpiprazole in patients with bipolar I disorder

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd <4578.T>:unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Lundbeck announce that patient enrollment has been initiated in two global Phase 3 clinical trials to evaluate brexpiprazole for the treatment of patients with manic episodes associated with bipolar I disorder.

Otsuka Holdings unit raises stake in India-based JV to 80 pct

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd <4578.T>:Says co's wholly owned unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc raises stake in JV Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Private Limited to 80 percent .Previous news was disclosed on May 8.

Otsuka Holdings unit acquires Canada-based firm

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd <4578.T>:Says co's wholly owned unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. acquires Canada-based firm, which is mainly engaged in development, manufacture and sales of plant-based foods .

Otsuka Holdings unit says ABILIFY MAINTENA® for extended-release injectable suspension approved by U.S. FDA

July 31 (Reuters) - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd <4578.T>:* Says unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and H. Lundbeck A/S announced ABILIFY MAINTENA®(aripiprazole) for extended-release injectable suspension was approved by the U.S. Food and drug administration for the maintenance monotherapy treatment of bipolar I disorder (BP-I) in adults.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical says ABILIFY MAINTENA for extended-release injectable suspension approved by U.S. FDA

July 28 (Reuters) - Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co::ABILIFY MAINTENA® (aripiprazole) for extended-release injectable suspension approved by U.S. FDA for maintenance monotherapy treatment of bipolar I disorder.Co, H. Lundbeck A/S announced ABILIFY MAINTENA for extended-release injectable suspension approved by U.S. FDA.

R&I affirms Otsuka Holdings's rating at "AA-" and changes outlook to stable from negative

July 19 (Reuters) - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd <4578.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-"-R&I.* Rating outlook changed to stable from negative -R&I.

Otsuka announces results of phase 3 data on tolvaptan

May 22 (Reuters) - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd <4578.T>:Otsuka announces results of phase 3 data on tolvaptan.Says primary and key secondary endpoints were positive for tolvaptan versus placebo in an additional phase 3 clinical trial.Data are intended to address complete response letter issued by FDA for a new drug application for tolvaptan in ADPKD in 2013.Says there were no new safety issues identified for tolvaptan during trial.

Otsuka, Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on TEV-48125

May 15 (Reuters) - Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co:Otsuka and Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on prophylactic migraine drug candidate fremanezumab (TEV-48125).Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - with the agreement consummated, Otsuka is to pay Teva a lump-sum payment of $50 million.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - future clinical trials in Japan will be carried out and funded by Otsuka.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd- in addition, Otsuka holds exclusive sales rights and will pay royalties on revenues to Teva.Teva Pharmaceutical-through agreement, otsuka secures exclusive rights in japan to fremanezumab, which teva is globally developing in other countries.

Otsuka Holdings unit to buy 20 pct voting power in India JV

May 8(Reuters) - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd <4578.T>:Says its wholly owned unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc will buy 20 percent voting power in joint venture Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Private Limited (previous name Claris Otsuka Private Limited).JV is mainly engaged in intravenous nutrition products.Says unit will hold 80 percent voting power in the JV.