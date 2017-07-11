Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SoldOut says Yahoo Japan decreases voting power to 11.3 pct
Tuesday, 11 Jul 2017 09:30pm EDT 

July 12 (Reuters) - SoldOut Inc <6553.T>:* Says Yahoo Japan Corporation <4689.T> decreased voting power in the co to 11.3 percent (1.1 million shares), from 33.4 percent (3 million shares), on July 12 .  Full Article

Yahoo Japan, The Venture Reality Fund partner through strategic investment
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 09:00am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - Venture Reality Fund​::Yahoo Japan and The Venture Reality Fund partner to grow the global AR and VR ecosystems through strategic investment.Venture Reality Fund​ - ‍VR fund will provide Yahoo Japan deep insights to AR/VR sector as well as early access to leading AR and VR innovators.  Full Article

Yahoo Japan says SoftBank Group International GK increases voting power to 36.4 pct
Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 02:41am EDT 

June 1 (Reuters) - Yahoo Japan Corp <4689.T>:* Says SoftBank Group International GK increased voting power in the co to 36.4 percent from 0 percent .* Says SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T> cuts voting power in the co to 0 percent, from 36.4 percent .* Change occurred on June 1.  Full Article

SoftBank Group transfers entire stake in Yahoo Japan to SoftBank Group International GK
Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 02:27am EDT 

June 1(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T>:Says it transferred its entire 36.4 percent stake in Yahoo Japan Corp <<<4689.T>>> to its wholly owned unit SoftBank Group International GK, an intermediate holding company, on June 1.  Full Article

eBook Initiative Japan signs ebook store operations consignment contract with Yahoo Japan
Tuesday, 28 Mar 2017 04:19am EDT 

eBook Initiative Japan Co Ltd <3658.T>: Says the co signed operations consignment contract with Yahoo Japan Corp <4689.T> . Says the co will take over the operation of ebook stores business from Yahoo Japan .Says effective April 1.  Full Article

Yahoo Japan to invest in Softbank's autonomous-bus project-Nikkei
Thursday, 23 Mar 2017 04:38pm EDT 

Nikkei:Yahoo japan is investing 500 million yen in SB drive and participating in Softbank Group unit's autonomous-bus project-Nikkei.  Full Article

Yahoo CFO Ken Goldman joins Zerto board of directors
Thursday, 9 Mar 2017 09:00am EST 

Zerto Inc: Yahoo! CFO Ken Goldman joins Zerto board of directors .Zerto - Appointment of Ken Goldman , chief financial officer at Yahoo, to its board of directors.  Full Article

ValueCommerce buys back 120,800 shares for 41.5 mln yen in Feb
Thursday, 2 Mar 2017 01:11am EST 

ValueCommerce Co Ltd <2491.T>: Says it repurchased 120,800 shares for 41.5 million yen in total in Feb. 2017 .Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 26, 2016.  Full Article

Yahoo Japan, NTN Corp, Recruit Holdings and Sumitomo Electric Industries to issue bonds- Nikkei
Tuesday, 21 Feb 2017 02:36pm EST 

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd <6098.T> : Recruit Holdings gearing up to raise 50 billion yen through its first bond offer, coming in March - Nikkei . Yahoo Japan to fix by Wednesday terms for public bonds to be offered this month, with proceeds from issue expected to be 35 billion yen- Nikkei . NTN Corp preparing for its first bond offering since 2008 next month, to raise 20 billion yen - Nikkei .Sumitomo Electric Industries is expected to issue bonds for the first time in about eight years, offering 30 billion yen this month- Nikkei.  Full Article

ValueCommerce buys back 316,900 shares for 108.5 mln yen in Jan
Sunday, 5 Feb 2017 10:05pm EST 

ValueCommerce Co Ltd <2491.T>: Says it repurchased 316,900 shares for 108.5 million yen in total in Jan. 2017 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 26, 2016 .Says it accumulatively repurchased 1.0 million shares for 336.9 million yen in total as of Jan. 31.  Full Article

BRIEF-Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan forming a JV- Nikkei‍​

* Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan are forming a joint venture - Nikkei‍​

