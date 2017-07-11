Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SoldOut says Yahoo Japan decreases voting power to 11.3 pct

July 12 (Reuters) - SoldOut Inc <6553.T>:* Says Yahoo Japan Corporation <4689.T> decreased voting power in the co to 11.3 percent (1.1 million shares), from 33.4 percent (3 million shares), on July 12 .

Yahoo Japan, The Venture Reality Fund partner through strategic investment

June 7 (Reuters) - Venture Reality Fund​::Yahoo Japan and The Venture Reality Fund partner to grow the global AR and VR ecosystems through strategic investment.Venture Reality Fund​ - ‍VR fund will provide Yahoo Japan deep insights to AR/VR sector as well as early access to leading AR and VR innovators.

Yahoo Japan says SoftBank Group International GK increases voting power to 36.4 pct

June 1 (Reuters) - Yahoo Japan Corp <4689.T>:* Says SoftBank Group International GK increased voting power in the co to 36.4 percent from 0 percent .* Says SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T> cuts voting power in the co to 0 percent, from 36.4 percent .* Change occurred on June 1.

SoftBank Group transfers entire stake in Yahoo Japan to SoftBank Group International GK

June 1(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T>:Says it transferred its entire 36.4 percent stake in Yahoo Japan Corp <<<4689.T>>> to its wholly owned unit SoftBank Group International GK, an intermediate holding company, on June 1.

eBook Initiative Japan signs ebook store operations consignment contract with Yahoo Japan

eBook Initiative Japan Co Ltd <3658.T>: Says the co signed operations consignment contract with Yahoo Japan Corp <4689.T> . Says the co will take over the operation of ebook stores business from Yahoo Japan .Says effective April 1.

Yahoo Japan to invest in Softbank's autonomous-bus project-Nikkei

Nikkei:Yahoo japan is investing 500 million yen in SB drive and participating in Softbank Group unit's autonomous-bus project-Nikkei.

Yahoo CFO Ken Goldman joins Zerto board of directors

Zerto Inc: Yahoo! CFO Ken Goldman joins Zerto board of directors .Zerto - Appointment of Ken Goldman , chief financial officer at Yahoo, to its board of directors.

ValueCommerce buys back 120,800 shares for 41.5 mln yen in Feb

ValueCommerce Co Ltd <2491.T>: Says it repurchased 120,800 shares for 41.5 million yen in total in Feb. 2017 .Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 26, 2016.

Yahoo Japan, NTN Corp, Recruit Holdings and Sumitomo Electric Industries to issue bonds- Nikkei

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd <6098.T> : Recruit Holdings gearing up to raise 50 billion yen through its first bond offer, coming in March - Nikkei . Yahoo Japan to fix by Wednesday terms for public bonds to be offered this month, with proceeds from issue expected to be 35 billion yen- Nikkei . NTN Corp preparing for its first bond offering since 2008 next month, to raise 20 billion yen - Nikkei .Sumitomo Electric Industries is expected to issue bonds for the first time in about eight years, offering 30 billion yen this month- Nikkei.

ValueCommerce buys back 316,900 shares for 108.5 mln yen in Jan

ValueCommerce Co Ltd <2491.T>: Says it repurchased 316,900 shares for 108.5 million yen in total in Jan. 2017 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 26, 2016 .Says it accumulatively repurchased 1.0 million shares for 336.9 million yen in total as of Jan. 31.