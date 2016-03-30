Trend Micro Inc (4704.T)
4704.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,910JPY
12:11am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥130 (+2.25%)
Prev Close
¥5,780
Open
¥5,850
Day's High
¥5,930
Day's Low
¥5,820
Volume
339,700
Avg. Vol
664,620
52-wk High
¥5,980
52-wk Low
¥3,350
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Trend Micro announces shareholding change
Trend Micro Inc:Says top shareholder, an asset management firm to hold 8.90 pct stake in the company, down from 12.55 pct.Effective April 1. Full Article
Trend Micro to issue year-end dividend for FY 2015
Trend Micro Inc:To issue a year-end dividend of 110 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, 2015, for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2015.Payment date March 28.Says the dividend amount is in line with the latest forecast. Full Article
BRIEF-Trend increases its stake in Open Investments
* SAYS TREND INCREASES ITS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 24.69% FROM 14.94% Source text: http://bit.ly/2wAzt2d Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)