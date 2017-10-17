Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Rakuten's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Rakuten Inc <4755.T>:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I.Rating outlook stable-R&I.

Rakuten buys back 4 mln shares for 5.11 bln yen in September

Oct 2(Reuters) - Rakuten Inc <4755.T>:Says it bought back 4 million shares for 5.11 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30 .Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 21.Says it accumulatively repurchased 72.9 million shares for 89.58 billion yen in total .

Rakuten to take over MVNO business from Plus One Marketing for 520 mln yen

Sept 26(Reuters) - Rakuten Inc <4755.T>:Says it will take over MVNO business (except a part of service)in Japan, from Plus One Marketing Ltd, for 520 million yen.Effective Nov. 1.

Rakuten acquires 10% stake in Airweave for about 1.2 bln yen ($10.8 million)- Nikkei

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Rakuten acquires over 10% stake in Airweave for about 1.2 billion yen ($10.8 million) through a private placement - Nikkei.

Rakuten buys back 8.8 mln shares for 11.53 bln yen in August

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Rakuten Inc <4755.T>:* Says it repurchased 8.8 million shares for 11.53 billion yen in total, in August .* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 20.* Says it accumulatively repurchased 69 million shares for 84.47 billion yen in total as of Aug. 31 .

Rakuten updates share repurchase status

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Rakuten Inc <4755.T>:Says it repurchased 12 million shares for 15.85 billion yen in total from July 1 to July 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 21.

Rakuten updates share repurchase status

July 3(Reuters) - Rakuten Inc <4755.T>:Says it bought back 8.9 million shares for 12.16 billion yen in total from June 1 to June 30 .Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 20.Says it accumulatively repurchased 48.1 million shares for 57.1 billion yen in total .

Rakuten buys back 8.3 mln shares for 10.36 bln yen in May

June 1 (Reuters) - Rakuten Inc <4755.T>:* Says it repurchased 8.3 million shares for 10.36 billion yen in total in May.* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 20.* Says it accumulatively repurchased 39.2 million shares for 44.93 billion yen in total as of May 31.

Rakuten to issue 100 bln Yen in straight bonds to pay down debt, redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei

May 16 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Online mall operator Rakuten will issue 100 billion Yen ($880 million) in straight bonds to pay down debt and redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei.Rakuten will also use the money to repay part of its interest-bearing debt, which stood at around 710 billion yen at the end of December - Nikkei.Rakuten Inc's 100 billion Yen in bonds to be sold only to institutional investors, to come with 4 terms to maturity; 3, 5, 7 and 10 years - Nikkei.Rakuten Inc will use proceeds of bonds towards redeeming 30 billion Yen of straight bonds issued in 2014 that will mature in late June - Nikkei.

Rakuten buys 9.4 mln shares back in April

May 1 (Reuters) - Rakuten Inc <4755.T> ::* Says it bought 9.4 million shares back for 10.97 billion yen, as of April 30.