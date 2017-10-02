Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T)
Fujifilm Holdings updates share repurchase status
Oct 2(Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says it bought back 930,800 shares for 4.08 billion yen in total from Sept. 15 to Sept. 30.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Aug. 30 . Full Article
R&I affirms Fujifilm Holdings's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Sept 14(Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I. Full Article
Fujifilm Holdings announces private placement of treasury stock
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says it plans to distribute 2.9 million shares of its common stock to unit through private placement on Oct. 2, at the price of 4,121 yen per share .Says it plans to raise 11.92 billion yen in total. Full Article
Fujifilm Holdings to repurchase shares
Aug 30(Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says it will repurchase up to 16 million shares, representing 3.7 percent of outstanding.Says share repurchase price up to 50 billion yen in total.Says repurchase period from Sept. 15 to March 30, 2018. Full Article
Fujifilm Holdings receives approval to extend submitting of financial report for FY ended March 2017
June 28(Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says it has received the approval to extend the deadline of submitting the financial report for FY ended March 2017 to July 31, instead of June 30. Full Article
Fujifilm Holdings files for delay in submitting financial report for fiscal year ended March 2017
June 28(Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says it filed for delay in submitting the financial report for fiscal year ended March 2017. Full Article
Fujifilm Holdings says to seek regulatory approval to delay deadline for financial report filing to July 31
June 28(Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says it files for delay in submitting the financial report for fiscal year ended March 2017 to a deadline of July 31 from June 30.This is due to investigation result from an external investigation committee . Full Article
CanBas signs joint research agreement with FUJIFILM
June 26(Reuters) - CanBas Co Ltd <4575.T>:Says it signed a joint research agreement with FUJIFILM Corporation, regarding an anticancer drug using peptide, on June 26. Full Article
