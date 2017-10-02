Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fujifilm Holdings updates share repurchase status

Oct 2(Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says it bought back 930,800 shares for 4.08 billion yen in total from Sept. 15 to Sept. 30.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Aug. 30 .

R&I affirms Fujifilm Holdings's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Sept 14(Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.

1 Production Film scraps 1.5 mln new shares issuance plan

Aug 30 (Reuters) - 1 Production Film Co <8458.TWO> : :* Says it scraps issuance plan of 1.5 million new shares .

Fujifilm Holdings announces private placement of treasury stock

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says it plans to distribute 2.9 million shares of its common stock to unit through private placement on Oct. 2, at the price of 4,121 yen per share .Says it plans to raise 11.92 billion yen in total.

Fujifilm Holdings to repurchase shares

Aug 30(Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says it will repurchase up to 16 million shares, representing 3.7 percent of outstanding.Says share repurchase price up to 50 billion yen in total.Says repurchase period from Sept. 15 to March 30, 2018.

Xerox reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp :Xerox reports second-quarter 2017 earnings.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87.Q2 revenue $2.57 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.61 billion.Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.20 to $3.44.Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.84 to $2.08 from continuing operations.Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations.Xerox Corp says affirms full-year revenue, cash flow and operating margin guidance; narrows eps guidance.Affirms full-year revenue, cash flow and operating margin guidance.Xerox Corp - ‍financial statements for prior periods revised to reflect equity income impact from fujifilm investigation of fuji xerox accounting practices​.FY2017 earnings per share view $3.33, revenue view $10.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Xerox- ‍review identified total adjustments of abt JPY 40 billion were required to Fuji Xerox's results for period 2009 through 2017​.Xerox Corp - ‍cumulative correction would have a material effect on company's current year consolidated financial statements​.Xerox - will revise previously issued annual, interim consolidated financial statements for 2014, 2015 and 2016 and Q1 of 2017 next time they are filed​.Xerox Corp - ‍xerox continues to expect to generate operating cash flow from continuing operations of $700 to $900 million in 2017​.

Fujifilm Holdings receives approval to extend submitting of financial report for FY ended March 2017

June 28(Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says it has received the approval to extend the deadline of submitting the financial report for FY ended March 2017 to July 31, instead of June 30.

Fujifilm Holdings files for delay in submitting financial report for fiscal year ended March 2017

June 28(Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says it filed for delay in submitting the financial report for fiscal year ended March 2017.

Fujifilm Holdings says to seek regulatory approval to delay deadline for financial report filing to July 31

June 28(Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says it files for delay in submitting the financial report for fiscal year ended March 2017 to a deadline of July 31 from June 30.This is due to investigation result from an external investigation committee .

CanBas signs joint research agreement with FUJIFILM

June 26(Reuters) - CanBas Co Ltd <4575.T>:Says it signed a joint research agreement with FUJIFILM Corporation, regarding an anticancer drug using peptide, on June 26.