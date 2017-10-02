Edition:
United States

Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T)

4901.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,526JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥4,526
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,709,233
52-wk High
¥4,560
52-wk Low
¥3,774

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fujifilm Holdings updates share repurchase status
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 03:07am EDT 

Oct 2(Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says it bought back 930,800 shares for 4.08 billion yen in total from Sept. 15 to Sept. 30.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Aug. 30 .  Full Article

R&I affirms Fujifilm Holdings's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 03:18am EDT 

Sept 14(Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

1 Production Film scraps 1.5 mln new shares issuance plan
Wednesday, 30 Aug 2017 05:44am EDT 

Aug 30 (Reuters) - 1 Production Film Co <8458.TWO> : :* Says it scraps issuance plan of 1.5 million new shares .  Full Article

Fujifilm Holdings announces private placement of treasury stock
Wednesday, 30 Aug 2017 03:17am EDT 

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says it plans to distribute 2.9 million shares of its common stock to unit through private placement on Oct. 2, at the price of 4,121 yen per share .Says it plans to raise 11.92 billion yen in total.  Full Article

Fujifilm Holdings to repurchase shares
Wednesday, 30 Aug 2017 02:17am EDT 

Aug 30(Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says it will repurchase up to 16 million shares, representing 3.7 percent of outstanding.Says share repurchase price up to 50 billion yen in total.Says repurchase period from Sept. 15 to March 30, 2018.  Full Article

Xerox reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 06:45am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp :Xerox reports second-quarter 2017 earnings.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87.Q2 revenue $2.57 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.61 billion.Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.20 to $3.44.Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.84 to $2.08 from continuing operations.Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations.Xerox Corp says affirms full-year revenue, cash flow and operating margin guidance; narrows eps guidance.Affirms full-year revenue, cash flow and operating margin guidance.Xerox Corp - ‍financial statements for prior periods revised to reflect equity income impact from fujifilm investigation of fuji xerox accounting practices​.FY2017 earnings per share view $3.33, revenue view $10.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Xerox- ‍review identified total adjustments of abt JPY 40 billion were required to Fuji Xerox's results for period 2009 through 2017​.Xerox Corp - ‍cumulative correction would have a material effect on company's current year consolidated financial statements​.Xerox - will revise previously issued annual, interim consolidated financial statements for 2014, 2015 and 2016 and Q1 of 2017 next time they are filed​.Xerox Corp - ‍xerox continues to expect to generate operating cash flow from continuing operations of $700 to $900 million in 2017​.  Full Article

Fujifilm Holdings receives approval to extend submitting of financial report for FY ended March 2017
Wednesday, 28 Jun 2017 02:27am EDT 

June 28(Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says it has received the approval to extend the deadline of submitting the financial report for FY ended March 2017 to July 31, instead of June 30.  Full Article

Fujifilm Holdings files for delay in submitting financial report for fiscal year ended March 2017
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 11:38pm EDT 

June 28(Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says it filed for delay in submitting the financial report for fiscal year ended March 2017.  Full Article

Fujifilm Holdings says to seek regulatory approval to delay deadline for financial report filing to July 31
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 11:20pm EDT 

June 28(Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>:Says it files for delay in submitting the financial report for fiscal year ended March 2017 to a deadline of July 31 from June 30.This is due to investigation result from an external investigation committee .  Full Article

CanBas signs joint research agreement with FUJIFILM
Monday, 26 Jun 2017 02:34am EDT 

June 26(Reuters) - CanBas Co Ltd <4575.T>:Says it signed a joint research agreement with FUJIFILM Corporation, regarding an anticancer drug using peptide, on June 26.  Full Article

BRIEF-Zhejiang Talent Television and Film sees 2017 Q1 to Q3 net profit to increase by 13.2 pct to 41.5 pct

Oct 11Zhejiang Talent Television and Film Co Ltd :

