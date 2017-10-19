Edition:
United States

Konica Minolta Inc (4902.T)

4902.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

981JPY
12:19am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥6 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
¥975
Open
¥984
Day's High
¥985
Day's Low
¥975
Volume
1,278,300
Avg. Vol
3,444,558
52-wk High
¥1,226
52-wk Low
¥836

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Konica Minolta unit and INCJ buy Ambry Genetics
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 02:34am EDT 

Oct 19(Reuters) - Konica Minolta Inc <4902.T>:Says its U.S.-based unit Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. and Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ)jointly bought U.S.-based company Ambry Genetics Corporation.Purchase plan was announced on July 6.  Full Article

R&I affirms Konica Minolta's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 04:08am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Konica Minolta Inc <4902.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I.Says rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics for $1 bln
Thursday, 6 Jul 2017 03:08am EDT 

July 6 (Reuters) - Konica Minolta Inc <4902.T>::Konica Minolta to acquire U.S.-based Ambry Genetics in a deal valued at US$1 billion.Transaction is partially funded by Innovation Network Corporation of Japan.$800 million to be paid upon closure, there will be additional payment of up to $200 million based on certain financial metrics over next 2 years.Ambry would become consolidated unit of Konica Minolta, continuing to operate under Ambry name, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.  Full Article

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A. announces organizational changes
Thursday, 2 Mar 2017 10:37am EST 

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc <4902.T> : Announced organizational changes . Terry Dixon will now be responsible for leading direct sales organization as President, Direct Channel .Mark Bradford to oversee unified system and services project as senior VP, business transformation and planning.  Full Article

R&I affirms Konica Minolta's rating at "A" and says stable outlook –R&I
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 02:00am EDT 

Konica Minolta Inc <4902.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "A" –R&I .Says rating outlook stable –R&I.  Full Article

Konica Minolta's operating profit is projected to grow 10% to 66 bln yen this fiscal year - Nikkei
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 01:43pm EDT 

: Konica Minolta's operating profit is projected to grow 10% to 66 billion yen this fiscal year, which ends next March - Nikkei . For fiscal 2020, Konica Minolta inc plans to boost operating profit up to 150 billion yen on 1.5 trillion yen in sales- Nikkei . Konica Minolta will spend as much as 50 billion yen ($460 million) on mergers and acquisitions during the current fiscal year - Nikkei Source (http://s.nikkei.com/25D5KE8) Further company coverage: [4902.T ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).  Full Article

Konica Minolta raises stake in MGI France
Sunday, 3 Apr 2016 08:00pm EDT 

MGI France SA:Extension of the global distribution agreement with Konica Minolta to the entire range MGI digital technology.Konica Minolta Inc. raises stake in company to 40.76 pct.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Konica Minolta Inc News

BRIEF- Konica Minolta unit and INCJ buy Ambry Genetics

* Says its U.S.-based unit Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. and Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ)jointly bought U.S.-based company Ambry Genetics Corporation

» More 4902.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials