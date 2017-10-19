Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Konica Minolta unit and INCJ buy Ambry Genetics

Oct 19(Reuters) - Konica Minolta Inc <4902.T>:Says its U.S.-based unit Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. and Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ)jointly bought U.S.-based company Ambry Genetics Corporation.Purchase plan was announced on July 6.

Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics for $1 bln

July 6 (Reuters) - Konica Minolta Inc <4902.T>::Konica Minolta to acquire U.S.-based Ambry Genetics in a deal valued at US$1 billion.Transaction is partially funded by Innovation Network Corporation of Japan.$800 million to be paid upon closure, there will be additional payment of up to $200 million based on certain financial metrics over next 2 years.Ambry would become consolidated unit of Konica Minolta, continuing to operate under Ambry name, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A. announces organizational changes

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc <4902.T> : Announced organizational changes . Terry Dixon will now be responsible for leading direct sales organization as President, Direct Channel .Mark Bradford to oversee unified system and services project as senior VP, business transformation and planning.

R&I affirms Konica Minolta's rating at "A" and says stable outlook –R&I

Konica Minolta Inc <4902.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "A" –R&I .Says rating outlook stable –R&I.

Konica Minolta's operating profit is projected to grow 10% to 66 bln yen this fiscal year - Nikkei

: Konica Minolta's operating profit is projected to grow 10% to 66 billion yen this fiscal year, which ends next March - Nikkei . For fiscal 2020, Konica Minolta inc plans to boost operating profit up to 150 billion yen on 1.5 trillion yen in sales- Nikkei . Konica Minolta will spend as much as 50 billion yen ($460 million) on mergers and acquisitions during the current fiscal year - Nikkei Source (http://s.nikkei.com/25D5KE8) Further company coverage: [4902.T ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).

Konica Minolta raises stake in MGI France

MGI France SA:Extension of the global distribution agreement with Konica Minolta to the entire range MGI digital technology.Konica Minolta Inc. raises stake in company to 40.76 pct.