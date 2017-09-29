Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shiseido to transfer chromatography business to unit

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shiseido Co Ltd <4911.T>:Says co plans to transfer chromatography business to Kyoto-based wholly owned unit on Dec. 1 .Says unit will issue 100 new shares to the co in the business transfer.Says co will sell all shares of the unit to Osaka Soda Co Ltd <<<4046.T>>> after business transfer.Previous news was disclosed on Aug. 29.

Shiseido says recall of products

Sept 13(Reuters) - Shiseido Co Ltd <4911.T>:Says it has decided to voluntarily recall Killer Wink Gel Liner products of its self-selection makeup brand, INTEGRATE, as select products have been found to contain specks of plastic in the eyeliner core due to production deficiency.

Shiseido to sell Kyoto-based unit and chromatography business related assets

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Shiseido Co Ltd <4911.T>:* Says it will sell all shares of Kyoto-based unit, which is engaged in manufacture and sale of analytical instruments, and chromatography business related assets to Osaka Soda Co Ltd <4046.T>, with undisclosed price, effective Dec. 1 .

Shiseido to release its Nars brand in China - Nikkei

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Shiseido to release its Nars brand in China; expects Chinese sales to improve 14 pct on a local currency basis in 2017 - Nikkei.

Shiseido says voluntary recall of sunscreen products

July 27 (Reuters) - Shiseido Co Ltd <4911.T>:Says it decided to voluntarily recall three of its sunscreen products.

Shiseido says voluntary recall of body wash products

July 21 (Reuters) - Shiseido Co Ltd <4911.T>:* Says it have decided to voluntarily recall the affected products, which was specifically produced at Kuki Factory between January and July of 2017.

Scroll to acquire KINARI from Shiseido

May 31 (Reuters) - Scroll Corp <8005.T>:* Says it will acquire all share of KINARI inc. from Shiseido Co Ltd<4911.T>.* Effective July 3.* Acquisition price not disclosed .

JP-Holdings completes establishment of JV with Shiseido

JP-Holdings Inc <2749.T> : Says it completes establishment of JV named as Kodomology Co Ltd, jointly with Shiseido Co Ltd <4911.T> .Says co and Shiseido are owning a 49 percent stake and a 51 percent stake in JV respectively.

Shiseido and Kao receive OECD approval for animal testing alternative - Nikkei<4452.T><4911.T>

Nikkei:Shiseido and Kao receive Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) approval for animal testing alternative - Nikkei.

Shiseido unit completes acquisition of Gurwitch Products

Shiseido Co Ltd <4911.T>:Says its unit Shiseido Americas Corporation has completed the acquisition of Gurwitch Products, LLC, a marketer of global makeup and skincare brands, from Alticor Inc.