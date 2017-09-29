Shiseido Co Ltd (4911.T)
4,850JPY
20 Oct 2017
¥4,850
1,646,234
¥4,911
¥2,508
Shiseido to transfer chromatography business to unit
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shiseido Co Ltd <4911.T>:Says co plans to transfer chromatography business to Kyoto-based wholly owned unit on Dec. 1 .Says unit will issue 100 new shares to the co in the business transfer.Says co will sell all shares of the unit to Osaka Soda Co Ltd <<<4046.T>>> after business transfer.Previous news was disclosed on Aug. 29. Full Article
Shiseido says recall of products
Sept 13(Reuters) - Shiseido Co Ltd <4911.T>:Says it has decided to voluntarily recall Killer Wink Gel Liner products of its self-selection makeup brand, INTEGRATE, as select products have been found to contain specks of plastic in the eyeliner core due to production deficiency. Full Article
Shiseido to sell Kyoto-based unit and chromatography business related assets
Aug 29 (Reuters) - Shiseido Co Ltd <4911.T>:* Says it will sell all shares of Kyoto-based unit, which is engaged in manufacture and sale of analytical instruments, and chromatography business related assets to Osaka Soda Co Ltd <4046.T>, with undisclosed price, effective Dec. 1 . Full Article
Shiseido to release its Nars brand in China - Nikkei
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Shiseido to release its Nars brand in China; expects Chinese sales to improve 14 pct on a local currency basis in 2017 - Nikkei. Full Article
Shiseido says voluntary recall of sunscreen products
July 27 (Reuters) - Shiseido Co Ltd <4911.T>:Says it decided to voluntarily recall three of its sunscreen products. Full Article
Shiseido says voluntary recall of body wash products
July 21 (Reuters) - Shiseido Co Ltd <4911.T>:* Says it have decided to voluntarily recall the affected products, which was specifically produced at Kuki Factory between January and July of 2017. Full Article
Scroll to acquire KINARI from Shiseido
May 31 (Reuters) - Scroll Corp <8005.T>:* Says it will acquire all share of KINARI inc. from Shiseido Co Ltd<4911.T>.* Effective July 3.* Acquisition price not disclosed . Full Article
JP-Holdings completes establishment of JV with Shiseido
JP-Holdings Inc <2749.T> : Says it completes establishment of JV named as Kodomology Co Ltd, jointly with Shiseido Co Ltd <4911.T> .Says co and Shiseido are owning a 49 percent stake and a 51 percent stake in JV respectively. Full Article
Shiseido and Kao receive OECD approval for animal testing alternative - Nikkei<4452.T><4911.T>
Nikkei:Shiseido and Kao receive Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) approval for animal testing alternative - Nikkei. Full Article
Shiseido unit completes acquisition of Gurwitch Products
Shiseido Co Ltd <4911.T>:Says its unit Shiseido Americas Corporation has completed the acquisition of Gurwitch Products, LLC, a marketer of global makeup and skincare brands, from Alticor Inc. Full Article
BRIEF-Shiseido to invest up to 40 bln yen for new Japan factory
* Says to invest up to 40 billion yen ($354 million) for new factory in Tochigi, Japan, to make skincare and other products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 113.0100 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)