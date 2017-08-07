Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Showa Shell Sekiyu's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Showa Shell Sekiyu KK <5002.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I.

Idemitsu to proceed with new share issue as scheduled

July 18 (Reuters) - Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd <5019.T>: :Idemitsu Kosan confirms Tokyo court rejection of founding family's petition for injunction against new share issue .Idemitsu says to proceed with new share issue as scheduled .

Showa Shell Sekiyu to transfer lubricant business to Tokyo-based lubricant subsidiry

July 12 (Reuters) - Showa Shell Sekiyu KK <5002.T>:* Says it will transfer lubricant business to Tokyo-based lubricant subsidiary, effective Nov. 1 .

Showa Shell Sekiyu establishes split preparatory company

May 12 (Reuters) - Showa Shell Sekiyu KK <5002.T>:* Says it establishes Tokyo-based split preparatory company on May 12, to take over lubricating oil related business in 2017.* Says further details remains to be determined.

Idemitsu Kosan says business alliance with Showa Shell Sekiyu

May 9(Reuters) - Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd <5019.T>:Says it has signed an agreement with Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K.<<<5002.T>>> , regarding formation of an alliance between both company groups to enhance and promote business collaboration prior to the business integration of the companies .Says two companies will cooperate in domestic petroleum business, promotion of harmonization, new services from the perspective of customers and social contribution activities .

TAKAMISAWA to buy stake in JONEN at 1.04 bln yen

TAKAMISAWA Co Ltd <5283.T> : Says it disclosed transaction amount on acquisition of stake in JONEN Corp, as 1.04 billion yen . Transaction date is April 3 .Previous plan was disclosed on Feb. 6.

Takamisawa to buy 66.6 pct stake in JONEN

Takamisawa Co Ltd <5283.T>: Says it to buy 66.6 percent voting rights in JONEN Corp, from Showa Shell Sekiyu KK <5002.T> .Says transaction price to be decided.

Idemitsu Kosan and Showa Shell Sekiyu began negotiating capital and business tie-up - Nikkei

Nikkei: Idemitsu kosan and Showa Shell Sekiyu began negotiating a capital and business tie-up Tuesday - Nikkei . Idemitsu Kosan and Showa Shell Sekiyu will team up to run seven Japanese oil refineries and distribute fuel to around 7,000 stations - Nikkei .Idemitsu Kosan and Showa Shell Sekiyu tie-up is seen boosting combined earnings by around 30 billion yen each year - Nikkei.

Idemitsu delays purchase of Showa Shell shares from Shell

Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd <5019.T>: Idemitsu says to delay purchase of Showa Shell shares from Royal Dutch Shell . Idemitsu says to delay purchase of Showa Shell shares until Dec-Jan .Idemitsu says to delay share purchase because Japan Fair Trade Commission review remains ongoing.

Idemitsu, Showa Shell news conference at 0810 GMT-Jiji

: Idemitsu Kosan <5019.T>, Showa Shell <5002.T> to hold news conference at 0810 GMT - Jiji Further coverage: Japan's Idemitsu to delay planned purchase of Showa Shell - sources [nL4N1CJ1SJ] (Reporting By Chris Gallagher) ((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;)).