Tepco, JXTG to partner on power plant, city gas - Nikkei

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings and JXTG Holdings to build a natural-gas-fired power plant in the city of Kawasaki .The 50-50 joint venture by JXTG, Tepco will be set up as early as October for the roughly 120 billion yen ($1.08 billion) project.Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings and JXTG Holdings aim to bring the 1.3-million-kilowatt facility in Kawasaki online around 2024 .Tepco, JXTG to form separate JV to build facilities to process liquefied natural gas into city gas, expected to begin operating around 2020.

R&I affirms JXTG Holdings's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I

Aug 29 (Reuters) - JXTG Holdings Inc <5020.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I .

JXTG Holding's consol operating profit for quarter ended June 30 seen around 40 bln yen -Nikkei

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nikkei- :JXTG Holdings Inc's consolidated operating profit for the quarter ended June 30 is seen at around 40 billion yen -Nikkei.

JXTG Holdings says Malaysia-based sub-subsidiary commences commercial gas production

June 15 (Reuters) - JXTG Holdings Inc <5020.T>:* Says unit JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation is pleased to announce that its subsidiary JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration (Malaysia) Limited, the Operator of Block SK10 offshore Sarawak, Malaysia with a participating interest of 75 percent, commenced commercial gas production from Layang Field on May 28 .

Toho Titanium JV sets up titanium sponge factory in Saudi Arabia

June 1(Reuters) - Toho Titanium Co Ltd <5727.T>:Says it established a titanium sponge manufacture factory through Saudi Arabia-based joint venture Advanced Metal Industries Cluster and Toho Titanium Metal Company Limited, in Saudi Arabia.Says production is expected to start in the beginning of 2018.

JX Holdings is expected to log consolidated pretax profit of around 330 bln yen for year ended March - Nikkei

May 9 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :JX Holdings is expected to log a consolidated pretax profit of around 330 billion yen ($2.89 billion) for the year ended March - Nikkei.

Japan's JXTG Holdings plans to reduce capital spending - Nikkei

Nikkei: JXTG Holdings Chairman Yasushi Kimura says co plans to reduce capital spending by 20-30% from 1.3 trillion yen - Nikkei . JXTG Holdings will hold down capital investment for a while as co works toward achieving its earnings goals - Nikkei . JXTG Holdings aims to improve earnings by at least 100 billion yen and boost consolidated pretax profit to 500 billion yen or more in next three years - Nikkei . JXTG Holdings Chairman says now "will narrow oil field development projects to Mideast, Asia and other [select] regions" - Nikkei .JXTG Holdings will accelerate oil refining and sales operations in Asia, while pulling back on overseas resource development - Nikkei.

Nippo announces on-site inspection by Japan Fair Trade Commission

Nippo Corp <1881.T>:Says Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted on an on-site inspection of the company under suspicion of violation of Anti-Trust Law.

