Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yokohama Rubber to raise production capacity for passenger-car tires in China - Nikkei

May 26 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Yokohama rubber to raise production capacity for passenger-car tires in china to 13.6 million units a year by 2020; to cost 27 billion yen - Nikkei.

Yokohama Rubber updates on fire incident at plant of wholly-owned unit

May 23(Reuters) - Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd <5101.T>:Says fire incident happened in the east plant of a wholly- owned unit YOKOHAMA TIRE PHILIPPINES,INC., on May 14.Says buildings, production facilities and product in warehouse were burnt down.Says plant of unit partially resumed production on May 20.Says other details not disclosed.

Yokohama Rubber unit says fire accident

May 15 (Reuters) - Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd <5101.T>:* Says fire accident happened in a warehouse of unit YOKOHAMA TIRE PHILIPPINES,INC. on May 14.* Other details not disclosed .

Yokohama Rubber announces application of IFRS

Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd <5101.T> : To apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles .IFRS effective from the annual report for fiscal year ending Dec. 2017.

Saehwa IMC to sell its entire stake in The Yokohama Rubber for 11 bln won

Saehwa IMC Co Ltd <145210.KS> : Says it will sell 518,000 shares of Japan company The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd, which is engaged in manufacturing rubber goods, to improve financial structure . Says transaction amount is 11 billion won .Says it will hold 0 percent stake in The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd, after the transaction.

Yokohama Rubber to buy Alliance Tire Group

Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd:To acquire 132,923 shares (100 pct voting rights) in Netherlands-based company Alliance Tire Group from KKR AT Dutch B.V., Yogesh Agencies and Investments Private Limited, International Finance Corporation, and Mr.Zubin Dubash.Transaction price 1.5 bln yen (including expense).Planned effective July 1.

Yokohama Rubber lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2015

Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 648,000 million yen from 673,000 million yen for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2015.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 55,000 million yen from 64,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 49,500 million yen from 59,500 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 33,000 million yen from 39,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 205.81 yen from 243.22 yen.FY 2015 revenues of 666.08 billion yen, net profit of 40.72 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments that decreased sales of tyre business is the main reason for the forecast.