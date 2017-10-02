Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bridgestone updates share repurchase status

Oct 2(Reuters) - Bridgestone Corp <5108.T>:Says it bought back 1.4 million shares for 6.55 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 17.Says it accumulatively repurchased 25.4 million shares for 118.38 billion yen in total as of Sept. 30 .

Bridgestone buys back 3.6 mln shares for 17.22 bln yen in August

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Bridgestone Corp <5108.T>:* Says it repurchased 3.6 million shares for 17.22 billion yen in total, in August .* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 17.* Says it accumulatively repurchased 24.1 million shares for 111.84 billion yen in total as of Aug. 31 .

Bridgestone India to invest $304.3 mln for plant expansion in India

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bridgestone India Pvt Ltd: :Bridgestone to invest $304.3 million for plant expansion in India.Expansion for both Pune (Chakan) and Indore (Kheda) plants‍​.Investment will be done in a phased manner over the next five years starting 2017..Sees production capacity increasing by about 15,000 tyres/day, bringing total daily production from both plants to 41,000 tyres by 2022.Expansion expected to create 450 jobs for skilled manpower.

Bridgestone updates share repurchase status

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bridgestone Corp <5108.T>:Says it repurchased 3.4 million shares for 16.23 billion yen in total from July 1 to July 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 17.Says it accumulatively repurchased 20.4 million shares for 94.62 billion yen in total as of July 31.

R&I affirms Bridgestone's rating at "AA" and says stable outlook-R&I

July 24 (Reuters) - Bridgestone Corp <5108.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I.Says rating outlook stable -R&I.

Bridgestone HosePower announces acquisition of Seattle-based Fittings Inc.

July 10 (Reuters) - Bridgestone HosePower::Bridgestone HosePower announces acquisition of Seattle-based Fittings, Inc..Expanding hose solutions business in Pacific Northwest by acquiring Fittings Inc.

Bridgestone buys back 2.7 mln shares for 13.16 bln yen

July 3 (Reuters) - Bridgestone Corp <5108.T>:* Says it repurchased 2.7 million shares for 13.16 billion yen in total, from June 1 to June 30.* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 17.* Says it accumulatively repurchased 17.1 million shares for 78.39 billion yen in total as of June 30.

Bridgestone updates share repurchase status

June 1(Reuters) - Bridgestone Corp <5108.T>:Says it bought back 2.9 million shares for 13.66 billion yen in total from May 1 to May 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 17.Says it accumulatively repurchased 14.3 million shares for 65.23 billion yen in total as of May 31.

Bridgestone buys back 5.5 mln shares in April

May 1 (Reuters) - Bridgestone Corp <5108.T> ::* Says it bought 5.5 million shares back for 24.47 billion yen in April .

Bridgestone Corp to float nearly $1.4 bln in bonds - Nikkei

Nikkei: Bridgestone will issue 150 billion yen in straight bonds, with plans to use proceeds for acquisitions, capital investment and a stock buyback - Nikkei .Bridgestone debt to be issued in 3 tranches inculding 40 billion yen in 5-year bonds, 50 billion yen in 7-year bonds, 60 billion yen in 10-year instruments- Nikkei.