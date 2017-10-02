Edition:
United States

Bridgestone Corp (5108.T)

5108.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,530JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥16 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
¥5,514
Open
¥5,562
Day's High
¥5,562
Day's Low
¥5,512
Volume
1,359,900
Avg. Vol
2,091,376
52-wk High
¥5,562
52-wk Low
¥3,680

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Monday, 2 Oct 2017 07:24am EDT 

Oct 2(Reuters) - Bridgestone Corp <5108.T>:Says it bought back 1.4 million shares for 6.55 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 17.Says it accumulatively repurchased 25.4 million shares for 118.38 billion yen in total as of Sept. 30 .  Full Article

Friday, 1 Sep 2017 04:28am EDT 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Bridgestone Corp <5108.T>:* Says it repurchased 3.6 million shares for 17.22 billion yen in total, in August .* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 17.* Says it accumulatively repurchased 24.1 million shares for 111.84 billion yen in total as of Aug. 31 .  Full Article

Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 02:12am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bridgestone India Pvt Ltd: :Bridgestone to invest $304.3 million for plant expansion in India.Expansion for both Pune (Chakan) and Indore (Kheda) plants‍​.Investment will be done in a phased manner over the next five years starting 2017..Sees production capacity increasing by about 15,000 tyres/day, bringing total daily production from both plants to 41,000 tyres by 2022.Expansion expected to create 450 jobs for skilled manpower.  Full Article

Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 04:29am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bridgestone Corp <5108.T>:Says it repurchased 3.4 million shares for 16.23 billion yen in total from July 1 to July 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 17.Says it accumulatively repurchased 20.4 million shares for 94.62 billion yen in total as of July 31.  Full Article

Monday, 24 Jul 2017 03:32am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Bridgestone Corp <5108.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I.Says rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Monday, 10 Jul 2017 11:05am EDT 

July 10 (Reuters) - Bridgestone HosePower::Bridgestone HosePower announces acquisition of Seattle-based Fittings, Inc..Expanding hose solutions business in Pacific Northwest by acquiring Fittings Inc.  Full Article

Monday, 3 Jul 2017 04:27am EDT 

July 3 (Reuters) - Bridgestone Corp <5108.T>:* Says it repurchased 2.7 million shares for 13.16 billion yen in total, from June 1 to June 30.* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 17.* Says it accumulatively repurchased 17.1 million shares for 78.39 billion yen in total as of June 30.  Full Article

Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 05:32am EDT 

June 1(Reuters) - Bridgestone Corp <5108.T>:Says it bought back 2.9 million shares for 13.66 billion yen in total from May 1 to May 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 17.Says it accumulatively repurchased 14.3 million shares for 65.23 billion yen in total as of May 31.  Full Article

Monday, 1 May 2017 04:49am EDT 

May 1 (Reuters) - Bridgestone Corp <5108.T> ::* Says it bought 5.5 million shares back for 24.47 billion yen in April .  Full Article

Thursday, 13 Apr 2017 01:02pm EDT 

Nikkei: Bridgestone will issue 150 billion yen in straight bonds, with plans to use proceeds for acquisitions, capital investment and a stock buyback - Nikkei .Bridgestone debt to be issued in 3 tranches inculding 40 billion yen in 5-year bonds, 50 billion yen in 7-year bonds, 60 billion yen in 10-year instruments- Nikkei.  Full Article

