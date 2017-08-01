Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Asahi Glass to change name
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 02:06am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Asahi Glass Co Ltd <5201.T>:Says it plans to change company name to AGC Inc., effective July 1, 2018.  Full Article

Thursday, 6 Jul 2017 01:09pm EDT 

July 6 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Asahi Glass likely lifted consolidated operating profit 25% on the year to around 50 billion Yen ($442 million) for the January-June half - Nikkei‍​.‍asahi Glass' sales are seen rising 6 percent to 660 billion yen for January-June half - Nikkei​.For fiscal 2017, Asahi Glass forecasts a 9% increase in operating profit to 105 billion Yen - Nikkei.  Full Article

R&I affirms Asahi Glass's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Wednesday, 28 Jun 2017 03:26am EDT 

June 28(Reuters) - Asahi Glass Co Ltd <5201.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Asahi Glass to sell Philippines-based unit
Monday, 19 Jun 2017 09:26pm EDT 

June 20 (Reuters) - Asahi Glass Co Ltd <5201.T>:* Says it will sell Philippines-based unit, which is engaged in manufacture and sales of glass for construction, to TQMP Glass Manufacturing Corporation in Q4 of 2017 .* Selling price not disclosed .  Full Article

Asahi Glass to retire 10.8 mln shares of common stock
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 02:25am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Asahi Glass Co Ltd <5201.T> ::* Says it plans to retire 10.8 million shares of common stock (0.91 percent stake), on May 31.  Full Article

Asahi Glass says result of ToB for shares of Vinythai Public
Wednesday, 12 Apr 2017 02:00am EDT 

Asahi Glass Co Ltd <5201.T> :Says it acquires 152,450 shares (0.01 percent voting rights) of Vinythai Public Company Limited for 2.3 million baht(about 7 million yen), via ToB from March 3 to April 7.  Full Article

Asahi Glass raises 58.8 pct stake in Vinythai Public Company Limited
Wednesday, 22 Feb 2017 09:20pm EST 

Asahi Glass Co Ltd <5201.T>: Says the co completed acquisition of 696.5 million shares(58.8 percent stake) of Vinythai Public Company Limited .Says the acquisition price is 10.45 billion baht.  Full Article

Asahi Glass' U.S. partner to invest $100 million to begin production in Taiwan - Nikkei
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 05:48pm EST 

Nikkei : Kinestral Technologies, U.S. partner of Asahi Glass, to invest $100 million to begin Taiwanese production of a type of glass - Nikkei .Unit of Hon Hai Precision Industry to assist Kinestral in setting up production and sales of glass in China - Nikkei.  Full Article

Asahi Glass is moving forward with the acquisition of Vinythai - Nikkei
Wednesday, 7 Dec 2016 12:36pm EST 

Nikkei: Asahi Glass' acquisition of stake in Vinythai is estimated to be worth between 40 billion yen and 50 billion yen - Nikkei . Asahi Glass is moving forward with the acquisition of Thai plastics maker Vinythai owned by Belgian chemical company Solvay - Nikkei .Asahi Glass and Vinythai are in the final stages of negotiations, and an agreement is expected to be reached by the end of the month - Nikkei.  Full Article

