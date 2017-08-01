Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Asahi Glass to change name

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Asahi Glass Co Ltd <5201.T>:Says it plans to change company name to AGC Inc., effective July 1, 2018.

Asahi Glass likely lifted consolidated oper profit 25% on year to around 50 bln Yen for January-June half - Nikkei‍​

July 6 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Asahi Glass likely lifted consolidated operating profit 25% on the year to around 50 billion Yen ($442 million) for the January-June half - Nikkei‍​.‍asahi Glass' sales are seen rising 6 percent to 660 billion yen for January-June half - Nikkei​.For fiscal 2017, Asahi Glass forecasts a 9% increase in operating profit to 105 billion Yen - Nikkei.

R&I affirms Asahi Glass's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook -R&I

June 28(Reuters) - Asahi Glass Co Ltd <5201.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Asahi Glass to sell Philippines-based unit

June 20 (Reuters) - Asahi Glass Co Ltd <5201.T>:* Says it will sell Philippines-based unit, which is engaged in manufacture and sales of glass for construction, to TQMP Glass Manufacturing Corporation in Q4 of 2017 .* Selling price not disclosed .

Asahi Glass to retire 10.8 mln shares of common stock

May 9 (Reuters) - Asahi Glass Co Ltd <5201.T> ::* Says it plans to retire 10.8 million shares of common stock (0.91 percent stake), on May 31.

Asahi Glass says result of ToB for shares of Vinythai Public

Asahi Glass Co Ltd <5201.T> :Says it acquires 152,450 shares (0.01 percent voting rights) of Vinythai Public Company Limited for 2.3 million baht(about 7 million yen), via ToB from March 3 to April 7.

Asahi Glass raises 58.8 pct stake in Vinythai Public Company Limited

Asahi Glass Co Ltd <5201.T>: Says the co completed acquisition of 696.5 million shares(58.8 percent stake) of Vinythai Public Company Limited .Says the acquisition price is 10.45 billion baht.

Asahi Glass' U.S. partner to invest $100 million to begin production in Taiwan - Nikkei

Nikkei : Kinestral Technologies, U.S. partner of Asahi Glass, to invest $100 million to begin Taiwanese production of a type of glass - Nikkei .Unit of Hon Hai Precision Industry to assist Kinestral in setting up production and sales of glass in China - Nikkei.

Asahi Glass is moving forward with the acquisition of Vinythai - Nikkei

Nikkei: Asahi Glass' acquisition of stake in Vinythai is estimated to be worth between 40 billion yen and 50 billion yen - Nikkei . Asahi Glass is moving forward with the acquisition of Thai plastics maker Vinythai owned by Belgian chemical company Solvay - Nikkei .Asahi Glass and Vinythai are in the final stages of negotiations, and an agreement is expected to be reached by the end of the month - Nikkei.

