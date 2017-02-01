Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nikkei: Nippon Sheet Glass intends to raise roughly 40 billion yen through a private share placement - Nikkei .Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd will issue preferred shares without voting rights to a fund managed by japan industrial solutions - Nikkei.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd <5202.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the co from rating monitor – R&I . R&I affirmed rating on the co at "BB+" – R&I .Rating outlook negative – R&I.

Nippon Sheet Glass <5202.T>: Says the company to sell a property to Sumitomo Mitsui Finance&Leasing Co.,Ltd, for 3.3 billion yen, on June 30 .Says unit Malaysian Sheet Glass Sdn. Bhd to sell a property, to Fuyo General (Blue) Sdn. Bhd., for 6 billion yen, with transaction period from late June to August.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) put Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd on rating monitor with view to downgrading.The company's previous rating was "BB+".

Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd:Says the company to retreat from the business which as manufacture and sale of template glass for photovoltaics use in China, and to dissolve its unit Pilkington Solar (Taicang), Ltd. located in Jiangsu, China.Effective date on June 30.Says it expects an extraordinary loss of 7,500 million yen recorded as an impairment loss for the fiscal year ending March 2016.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd:Says the company reaffirmed the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue at 650,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Confirms the operating profit forecast at 19,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to a loss of 50,000 mln yen from a loss of 7,500 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to a loss of 55.34 yen from a loss of 8.30 yen.Says net profit outlook lowered due to the extraordinary loss recorded.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd:Says the company reaffirmed the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue at 650,000 million yen for FY ending March 2016.Confirms the operating profit forecast at 19,000 million yen.Profit before tax forecast has been amended to 1,000 million yen from an undermined value.Profit attributable to parent company's shareholders amended to - 7,500 million yen from an undermined value.Earnings per share has been amended to -8.3 yen per share from an undermined value.