Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd (5232.T)

5232.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

512JPY
12:14am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥7 (+1.39%)
Prev Close
¥505
Open
¥511
Day's High
¥514
Day's Low
¥509
Volume
1,306,000
Avg. Vol
2,411,898
52-wk High
¥559
52-wk Low
¥367

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Taiyo Holdings to set up pharmaceutical business unit
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 05:13am EDT 

June 22(Reuters) - Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd <4626.T>:Says it plans to set up a wholly owned unit, which will be mainly engaged in development, manufacture and sales of ethical pharmaceuticals and quasi-pharmaceutical products, in July.Says this unit will be capitalized at 10 million yen.  Full Article

A1N to buy M FOOD SNC for 7.5 bln won
Monday, 29 May 2017 09:45pm EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - A1N Inc <035290.KQ> ::* Says it will buy M FOOD SNC CO.,LTD, a franchise firm, for 7.5 billion won.  Full Article

R&I affirms Sumitomo Osaka Cement's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Friday, 3 Mar 2017 01:30am EST 

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd <5232.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

R&I affirms Sumitomo Osaka Cement's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook
Monday, 22 Feb 2016 01:00am EST 

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

Sumitomo Osaka Cement to issue mid-year dividend and raises year-end dividend outlook for FY 2016
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 12:30am EST 

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd:To issue a mid-year dividend of 4 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Sep. 30, 2015, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Payment date Dec. 3, 2015.Says the dividend amount is above the latest forecast disclosed on May 14, 2015.Raises year-end dividend outlook to 4 yen per share from 3.5 yen per share, for the same fiscal year.  Full Article

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

