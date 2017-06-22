Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Taiyo Holdings to set up pharmaceutical business unit

June 22(Reuters) - Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd <4626.T>:Says it plans to set up a wholly owned unit, which will be mainly engaged in development, manufacture and sales of ethical pharmaceuticals and quasi-pharmaceutical products, in July.Says this unit will be capitalized at 10 million yen.

A1N to buy M FOOD SNC for 7.5 bln won

May 30 (Reuters) - A1N Inc <035290.KQ> ::* Says it will buy M FOOD SNC CO.,LTD, a franchise firm, for 7.5 billion won.

R&I affirms Sumitomo Osaka Cement's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd <5232.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Sumitomo Osaka Cement to issue mid-year dividend and raises year-end dividend outlook for FY 2016

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd:To issue a mid-year dividend of 4 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Sep. 30, 2015, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Payment date Dec. 3, 2015.Says the dividend amount is above the latest forecast disclosed on May 14, 2015.Raises year-end dividend outlook to 4 yen per share from 3.5 yen per share, for the same fiscal year.