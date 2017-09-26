Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Taiheiyo Cement says business alliance with HITACHI CEMENT
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 02:50am EDT 

Sept 26(Reuters) - Taiheiyo Cement Corp <5233.T>:Says it signed a business alliance related agreement with HITACHI CEMENT Co Ltd, mainly regarding manufacturing of clinker and cement.  Full Article

R&I affirms Taiheiyo Cement's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Friday, 25 Aug 2017 02:50am EDT 

Aug 25(Reuters) - Taiheiyo Cement Corp <5233.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Taiheiyo Cement buys back 28.4 mln shares for 10 bln yen
Friday, 27 Jan 2017 01:00am EST 

Taiheiyo Cement Corp <5233.T>:Says the co completed the share repurchase plan disclosed on Oct. 25, 2016, with a result of 28.4 million shares repurchased for almost 10 billion yen.  Full Article

R&I affirms Taiheiyo Cement's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 02:37am EDT 

Taiheiyo Cement Corp <5233.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

eREX plans JV with Taiheiyo cement Corp
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 11:34pm EDT 

eREX Co Ltd <9517.T> : Says it plans to set up a joint venture which to be mainly engaged in electric power wholesale supply and related business, jointly with Taiheiyo cement Corp <5233.T> .Says eREX and Taiheiyo cement to hold a 35 percent and a 65 percent stake in JV respectively.  Full Article

TAIHEIYO CEMENT to buy DC <5234.T> via stock swap
Thursday, 12 May 2016 02:11am EDT 

TAIHEIYO CEMENT <5233.T>: Says it will fully acquire DC <5234.T> via stock swap, effective Aug. 1 . Says it will issue 33.6 million new shares for the acquisition and one share of DC to be exchanged with 1.375 shares of the company .Says DC to delist from TSE on July 27.  Full Article

