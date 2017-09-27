Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Showa Denko to buy SGL GE Holding GmbH and to sell SGL GE Carbon Holding to Tokai Carbon

Sept 28(Reuters) - Showa Denko KK <4004.T>:Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in SGL GE Holding GmbH, effective Oct. 2.Price undetermined .Says it will sell U.S.-based firm SGL GE Carbon Holding LLC, a wholly owned unit of SGL GE Holding GmbH, to Tokai Carbon Co Ltd <<<5301.T>>> after the acquisition, for 12.9 billion yen, in early November .

Tokai Carbon sees combination of cost cutting, price increases contributing roughly 4 bln Yen to group oper profit over 2 years through 2018 - Nikkei‍​

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Tokai Carbon Co sees combination of cost cutting, price increases contributing roughly 4 billion Yen to group operating profit over 2 years through 2018 - Nikkei‍​.Tokai Carbon expects cost cutting measures, other changes to contribute around 2 billion Yen to operating profit for year ending in December - Nikkei‍​.

Tokai Carbon to withdraw from joint venture business

July 18(Reuters) - Tokai Carbon Co Ltd <5301.T>:Says it will sell entire 49 percent stake in a Singapore-based impervious graphite joint venture SGL Tokai Process Technology Pte. Ltd. to SGL CARBON SE.The company will withdraw from the joint business after the divestiture.

Tokai Carbon sells Aichi-based properties for 3.19 bln yen

June 15(Reuters) - Tokai Carbon Co Ltd <5301.T>:Says it sold Aichi-based properties, including buildings and lands for 3.19 billion yen, on June 15.Previous plan was announced on Sept. 30, 2016.

R&I affirms Tokai Carbon's at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook-R&I

April 28 (Reuters) - Tokai Carbon Co Ltd <5301.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" -R&I.Says rating outlook stable -R&I.

Tokai Carbon to sell properties in Aichi

Tokai Carbon Co Ltd <5301.T>: Says it plans to sell Aichi-based properties, including buildings and lands, in June ,2017 .Says the selling price is not disclosed.

Tokai Carbon to offer early-retirement program

Tokai Carbon Co Ltd <5301.T>: Says it will offer an early-retirement program to employees due to restructuring of fine carbon business . Says the company expects 50 employees to take up the offer .Says the company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees.

R&I downgrades TOKAI CARBON CO LTD's rating to "BBB+" and announces stable outlook

TOKAI CARBON CO LTD:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) downgraded TOKAI CARBON CO LTD's rating to "BBB+" from "A-".Rating outlook is stable.

TOKAI CARBON amends consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2015

TOKAI CARBON CO LTD:Says the company amended the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ended Dec. 2015.Revenue forecast decreased to 105,000 million yen from 106,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast decreased to 4,000 million yen from 4,800 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast decreased to 4,200 million yen from 5,000 million yen.Net profit forecast increased to 2,400 million yen from 2,100 million yen.Earnings per share forecast increased to 11.26 yen from 9.85 yen.FY 2015 revenues of 106.90 billion yen, net income of 1.95 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments that inventory valuation loss, extraordinary loss and profit are the main reasons for the forecast.

TOKAI CARBON transfers real estate; expects extraordinary profit for FY 2015

TOKAI CARBON CO LTD:Transfered Kanagawa-based real estate (land of 18,612.26 square meters and building of 6,727.36 square meters) to Daiwa House Industry Company, Limited.Says it expects an extraordinary profit of 1,008 million yen for FY ending Dec. 2015.Says the profit was recorded as gain on selling of the real estate.