TOTO Ltd (5332.T)

TOTO to set up plant in Thailand

April 28(Reuters) - TOTO Co Ltd <5332.T>:Says it will set up new porcelain sanitaryware plant in Thailand in May.Expects to start operation from April 2019 .

TOTO to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016

TOTO LTD:To issue a year-end dividend of 34 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of March 31, for FY ended March 2016.Payment date June 8.Says latest dividend forecast was 30 yen per share.

TOTO to set up porcelain sanitaryware plant in Vietnam

TOTO LTD:To invest about 9.7 billion yen to set up porcelain sanitaryware plant (third plant) in Thang Long Industrial Park II, My Hao District, Hung Yen, Vietnam.Plant has production capacity of 600,000 pieces per year.

R&I affirms TOTO 's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook

TOTO LTD:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+".Rating outlook stable.