Sumco's top shareholder to cut voting power in co to 7.9 pct

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sumco Corp <3436.T>:Says co's top shareholder NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION <<<5401.T>>> plans to cut voting power in the co to 7.9 percent from 13.4 percent and will become the second biggest shareholder of the co.Says change will occur on Oct. 17.

J-Stream completes stake acquisition in Innoqos

Aug 31(Reuters) - J-Stream Inc <4308.T>:Says it completed stake acquisition in a Tokyo-based firm Innoqos, on Aug. 31.Acquisition plan was announced on June 30.

R&I affirms Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal's rating at "A+" and changes outlook to stable -R&I

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp <5401.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I.Says rating outlook changed to stable from negative -R&I.

Nippon Steel: plans to produce 20.40 mln T of crude steel in H1 vs 21.51 mln T yr ago

July 28 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp <5401.T>:says plans to produce 20.40 million tonnes of crude steel on parent basis in Apri-Sept, versus 21.51 million t a year earlier.executive says expects about 42 million tones of crude steel output in fy2017/18, in line with or below 42.62 million t last year.executive says sees coking coal price continuing to hover at $160-170 per tonne for time being.executive says annual forecast does not include any impact from potential trade actions by US government against steel imports.

Sumitomo Precision Products updates on shareholding change

April 27(Reuters) - Sumitomo Precision Products Co Ltd <6355.T>:Says share transfer effective date is changed to May 9 from April 27.Details was disclosed on March 27.

NS Solutions to retire 6.5 mln treasury shares

NS Solutions Corp <2327.T>: Says it will retire 6.5 million shares (6.1 percent stake) of its common stock on April 14 .Says the total shares outstanding will be 99.5 million shares after the retirement.

Sumitomo to purchase 26 pct stake in Sumitomo Precision Products Co Ltd for about 5.2 bln yen

Sumitomo Corp <8053.T>: Says Sumitomo will purchase 13,745,441 shares of Sumitomo Precision Products Co Ltd <6355.T>, from Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation <5401.T>, for about 5.2 billion yen in all . After the transaction, Sumitomo will become the top shareholder of Sumitomo Precision Products, with 27.7 percent stake (14,625,441 shares), up from 1.7 percent (880,000 shares) . Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal will become the second top shareholder of Sumitomo Precision Products, with 14.6 percent stake (7,719,357 shares), down from 40.7 percent (21,464,798 shares) .Effective date April 27.

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Bussan says Mitsui & Co may increase stake in it

: Nippon Steel & Sumikin Bussan <9810.T> says Mitsui & Co <8031.T> considering increasing stake in it . Matter to be discussed at board meeting Wednesday . Nikkei newspaper reporter earlier Mitsui & Co may increase stake as early as fiscal 2017 Further coverage: [nFWN1GY0R8] (Reporting By Chris Gallagher) ((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Mitsui & Co to increase stake in Nippon Steel & Sumikin Bussan - Nikkei

Nikkei:Mitsui & Co plans to increase its stake in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal's trading co, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Bussan, as early as fiscal 2017 - Nikkei.

Topy Industries to fully acquire wheel firm from Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Topy Industries Ltd <7231.T>: Says it plans to acquire 100 percent stake in a Okayama-based wheel firm from Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp <5401.T> .Says effective in October.