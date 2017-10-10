Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kobe Steel intends to sell real estate business - Nikkei

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Kobe Steel intends to sell real estate business, sale is seen fetching about 50 billion yen - Nikkei.

Kobe Steel sets up joint venture with Novelis Korea

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd <5406.T>:Says it sets up a joint venture Ulsan Aluminum, Ltd. with Novelis Korea Limited .Previous news was disclosed on May 10.

United States Steel Corporation and Kobe Steel announce new investment

Sept 25 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp :United States Steel Corporation and Kobe Steel announce new investment in advanced high-strength steel capabilities.New CGL, an investment of approximately $400 million, will have a yearly capacity of 500,000 tons.Construction is expected to begin in Q4 of 2017 and line is expected to commence startup in 2019.

Kobe Steel aims for pretax profit of about 20 bln yen in aluminum, copper in fiscal 2020-Nikkei

June 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Kobe Steel aims for pretax profit of roughly 20 billion yen in aluminum and copper in fiscal 2020, up from 12 billion yen in the year ended in March - Nikkei.Kobe Steel will aim for further growth in the aluminum segment's pretax profit to at least 30 billion yen by fiscal 2025 - Nikkei.Kobe steel is spending roughly 70 billion yen to strengthen its supply network for automotive aluminum in Asia - Nikkei.

Kobe Steel to establish joint venture with Novelis Korea in Korea

May 10(Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd <5406.T>:Says it will establish joint venture Ulsan Aluminum Ltd. with Novelis Korea Ltd in Korea, in late September.Says the joint venture will be engaged in manufacture of aluminium board rolled products.Says the company and Novelis Korea Ltd will hold a 50 percent stake in the Korea joint venture respectively.

Kobe Steel partners with South Korean unit of Novelis to enlarge aluminum ops - Nikkei

May 9 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Kobe Steel Ltd will partner with South Korean unit of Novelis to supply Kobe Steel's processing plants in China and elsewhere - Nikkei.Kobe Steel expected to invest 30 - 40 billion yen as soon as this year in plant to be spun off as separate entity by South Korean unit of Novelis - Nikkei.

Kobe Steel is seen logging a group pretax profit of roughly 40 bln yen for fiscal 2017 - Nikkei

April 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Kobe Steel for fiscal 2017 is seen logging a group pretax profit of roughly 40 billion yen and its first net profit in three years - Nikkei.Kobe Steel sales for fiscal 2017 are expected to rise 7% over the estimated year-earlier result to about 1.8 trillion yen - Nikkei.Kobe Steel probably will not set a dividend for the current fiscal year when announcing year-earlier results April 28 - Nikkei.

Kobelco Eco-Solutions forms business alliance with IHI Enviro Corporation

Kobelco Eco-Solutions Co Ltd <6299.T>:Says it formed business alliance with IHI Enviro Corporation on sales, license and R& D of waste treatment facilities.

Kobe Steel to boost construction machinery output in US-Nikkei

Nikkei: Kobe steel will ramp up construction machinery production in south carolina to prepare for increase in infrastructure projects .Kobe steel is investing roughly 4 billion yen ($34.8 million) and plans to triple its staff to 150 workers by 2020.

Kobe Steel to dissolve jv with Chinese partners to revamp construction machinery ops

Kobe Steel Ltd <5406.T>: Kobe Steel says to set aside reserves of 31 billion yen in FY16/17 for possible loan losses on its construction machinery business in China . Kobe Steel says to dissolve its jv with Chinese partners to revamp construction machinery business Further company coverage: [5406.T] (Reporting By Yuka Obayashi) ((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com;)).