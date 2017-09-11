JFE Holdings Inc (5411.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
JFE Holdings unit expects shutdown of furnace at East Japan Works to cut output by about 300,000 tons - Nikkei
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Nikkei::JFE Holdings unit expects shutdown of furnace at East Japan Works to cut output by about 300,000 tons, or about 6% of co's monthly production - Nikkei. Full Article
R&I affirms JFE Holdings's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook -R&I
July 4(Reuters) - JFE Holdings Inc <5411.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I. Full Article
JFE Holdings to raise about 200 bln yen as early as this month - Nikkei<5411.T>
Nikkei: JFE Holdings will raise about 200 billion yen through 60-year subordinated loans as early as this month - Nikkei . Full Article
JFE Holdings unit to standardize core operating system for Japanese facilities-Nikkei<5411.T>
Nikkei: JFE Holdings unit to standardize core operating system for all its Japanese facilities; to spend $652 million by fiscal 2022- Nikkei . Full Article
R&I downgrades JFE Holdings's rating to "A" and says stable outlook
JFE Holdings Inc <5411.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) downgrades the company's issuer rating to "A" from "A+" .Says rating outlook stable. Full Article
JFE Holdings lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
JFE Holdings Inc:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 3,420,000 million yen from 3,660,000 million yen for FY ending March 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 90,000 million yen from 120,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 65,000 million yen from 100,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 25,000 million yen from 50,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 43.35 yen from 86.69 yen.Says decreased demand for steel including China is the main reason. Full Article
JFE Holdings amends year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
JFE Holdings Inc:Amending year-end dividend forecast to 10 yen per share for FY ending March 2016.Latest dividend forecast was an undetermined value. Full Article
Japan steelmakers see solid profit growth on product price hike
* Nippon Steel forecasts 72 pct jump in annual profit, JFE 136 pct