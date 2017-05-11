Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nisshin Steel announces change of corporate auditor
Thursday, 11 May 2017 04:27am EDT 

May 11(Reuters) - Nisshin Steel Co Ltd <5413.T>:Says it appoints KPMG AZSA LLC as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, on June 27.  Full Article

Nisshin Steel appoints Toshinori Miki as chairman, Kinya Yanagawa as president
Tuesday, 7 Mar 2017 01:00am EST 

Nisshin Steel Co Ltd <5413.T>: Says it appoints Kinya Yanagawa as new president to succeed Toshinori Miki . Says it Toshinori Miki as new chairman of the board .Says the effective date is April 1.  Full Article

Nisshin Steel to transfer stainless steel manufacturing business to unit
Monday, 26 Dec 2016 11:19pm EST 

Nisshin Steel Co Ltd <5413.T>: Says it plans to transfer its stainless steel manufacturing business to its wholly owned unit, which is covering the same business .Says effective date on April 1, 2017.  Full Article

NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL to offer takeover bid for shares of Nisshin Steel
Friday, 13 May 2016 03:50am EDT 

NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL <5401.T>: Says it will offer a takeover bid for 46,896,300 shares of Nisshin Steel <5413.T> . Says it aims to hold 51 percent voting right in Nisshin Steel, and Nisshin Steel will remain listing on TSE . Says Nisshin Steel will issue new shares to it, if the company cannot buy enough shares in the takeover bid .Says it expects to announces more detailed information in Feb. 2017.  Full Article

Nisshin Steel expects extraordinary loss and profit for FY 2016
Wednesday, 30 Mar 2016 12:00am EDT 

Nisshin Steel Co Ltd:Expected extraordinary loss of about 5.5 bln yen for impairment loss of fixed assets and expected extraordinary profit of about 5.4 bln yen for profit on reversal of reserve for special repairs for FY ending March 2016.  Full Article

Nisshin Steel lowers consolidated full-year outlook and issues year-end dividend outlook for FY 2016
Sunday, 31 Jan 2016 11:30pm EST 

Nisshin Steel Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 549,000 million yen from 561,000 million yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 11,000 million yen from 12,500 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 6,500 million yen from 9,500 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 1,000 million yen from 4,500 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 9.12 yen from 41.05 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 553.48 billion yen, net profit of 4.59 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Raises year-end dividend outlook to 25 yen per share, from an undetermined value for the same fiscal year.  Full Article

Nisshin Steel to issue mid-year dividend for FY 2016
Thursday, 12 Nov 2015 11:00pm EST 

Nisshin Steel Co Ltd:To issue a mid-year dividend of 15 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Sep. 30, for FY ending March 2016.Payment date Nov. 30.Says latest dividend forecast was 15 yen per share.  Full Article

