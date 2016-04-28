Edition:
United States

Pacific Metals Co Ltd (5541.T)

5541.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,290JPY
12:24am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥120 (+3.79%)
Prev Close
¥3,170
Open
¥3,230
Day's High
¥3,330
Day's Low
¥3,205
Volume
250,100
Avg. Vol
281,277
52-wk High
¥4,250
52-wk Low
¥2,710

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PACIFIC METALS cancels year-end dividend for FY 2016
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 02:30am EDT 

PACIFIC METALS CO LTD:Resolved to cancel the year-end dividend for FY ended March 2016.Latest dividend forecast was an undetermined value.  Full Article

PACIFIC METALS expects extraordinary loss for FY 2016; lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 02:30am EDT 

PACIFIC METALS CO LTD:Says it expects an extraordinary loss of 26,038 million yen for FY ended March 2016.Says the loss is recorded for impairment loss of receivables.Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 47,649 million yen from 47,936 million yen for FY ended March 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to -15,357 million yen from -14,876 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to -12,283 million yen from -11,741 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to -38,369 million yen from -12,394 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to -196.62 yen from -63.51 yen.Comments the extraordinary loss is the main reason for the forecast.  Full Article

PACIFIC METALS to divest stake in Strand Minerals (Indonesia) Pte Ltd
Sunday, 24 Apr 2016 08:00pm EDT 

PACIFIC METALS CO LTD:To divest 3.4 pct stake in Strand Minerals (Indonesia) Pte Ltd which was acquired from Mitsubishi Corporation in Dec. 2011.  Full Article

PACIFIC METALS lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
Friday, 5 Feb 2016 01:00am EST 

PACIFIC METALS CO LTD:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 47,936 mln yen from 53,589 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to a loss of 14,876 mln yen from a loss of 9,694 mln yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to a loss of 11,741 mln yen from a loss of 5,491 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to a loss of 12,394 mln yen from a loss of 6,238 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to a loss of 63.51 yen from a loss of 31.97 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 51.15 billion yen, net income of a loss of 8.10 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments the market condition as the main reason for the forecast.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Pacific Metals Co Ltd News

» More 5541.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials