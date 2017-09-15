Mitsubishi Materials Corp (5711.T)
4,170JPY
8:18pm EDT
¥70 (+1.71%)
¥4,100
¥4,145
¥4,170
¥4,130
124,200
719,732
¥4,170
¥2,757
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mitsubishi Materials exploring partnership in aluminum production for cars in U.S.- Nikkei
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsubishi Materials is exploring a partnership in aluminum production for cars in the U.S.- Nikkei.Mitsubishi Materials to invest up to 40 billion yen in rolled aluminum production for heat exchangers - Nikkei. Full Article
R&I upgrades Mitsubishi Materials Corp's rating to "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Mitsubishi Materials Corp <5711.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) raised the company's issuer rating to "A-" from "BBB+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I. Full Article
OHBA plans business alliance with Dia Consultants
OHBA Co Ltd <9765.T> :Says it plans to form a business alliance with Dia Consultants Co Ltd, on construction consultant business. Full Article
Mitsubishi Materials Corp's oper profit will likely drop to around 26 billion yen for April-Sept half -Nikkei
: Mitsubishi Materials Corp's operating profit will likely drop 30% on the year to around 26 billion yen ($247 million) for April-September half -nikkei . Mitsubishi Materials Corp's operating profit is expected to decrease 8% to 65 billion yen for the full year ending March 2017 -nikkei .For April-Sept half, Mitsubishi Materials Corp sales seen falling 10% on the year to around 610 billion yen - nikkei. Full Article
Mitsubishi Materials' Group profit likely fell over 20%, Dowa Holdings profit likely fell 40% for April-June quarter - Nikkei
Nikkei: Mitsubishi Materials' Group operating profit apparently plunged over 20% from year-earlier level to 12.5 bln yen or so for April-June quarter - nikkeiquarter - Nikkei . Profit for Dowa Holdings likely tumbled 40% to around 6.5 bln yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei . Sales for Dowa Holdings fell 20% to about 90 billion yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei . Mitsubishi Materials Corp's sales likely dipped over 10% to around 310 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei .Dowa Holdings,Mitsubishi Materials' Group seen retaining forecasts of declining 2017 profit,sales when April-June qtr earnings are announced - Nikkei. Full Article
R&I affirms Mitsubishi Materials's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook
Mitsubishi Materials Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+".Rating outlook stable. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Japan's Mitsubishi Materials expects H2 copper output to rise 14 pct y/y
* Copper output to rise due to higher capacity at Onahama * Conducting 21 days of maintenance at Onahama from Oct. 21 * Gold output to rise due to higher slime supply from Indonesia (Adds comment, detail) TOKYO, Oct 2 Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp said on Monday it plans to produce 181,830 tonnes of refined copper during October-March, up 14 percent from the same period last year as it boosts its smelting capacity. Japan's third-biggest copper smelter expec