Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd (5713.T)
4,360JPY
12:24am EDT
¥76 (+1.77%)
¥4,284
¥4,300
¥4,376
¥4,281
1,788,400
2,575,355
¥4,376
¥2,613
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Chang Wah Technology to buy 49 pct stake in Ohkuchi Materials for 490 mln yen
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chang Wah Technology Co Ltd <6548.TWO> ::* Says it plans to buy 49 percent stake in Ohkuchi Materials Co., Ltd from SH Materials Co., Ltd, at a price of 490 million yen .* Expected transaction payment date is Oct. 2 . Full Article
KGHM H1 net profit at 491 mln zlotys, below expectations
Aug 17 (Reuters) - KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA
Chang Wah Electromaterials to sell WSP Electromaterials to unit SH Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chang Wah Electromaterials Inc <8070.TW> ::* Says co plans to sell entire 5.2 million shares in unit WSP Electromaterials Limited to co's unit SH Asia Pacific Pte Ltd at T$125.3 per share . Full Article
Nihon Kagaku Sangyo announces private placement of treasury stock
Aug 8(Reuters) - Nihon Kagaku Sangyo Co Ltd <4094.T>:Says it will distribute 284,900 shares of its treasury common stock at 1,755 yen per share through private placement to Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd <<<5713.T>>>, to raise 500 million yen.Says placement date is Aug. 25. Full Article
Sumitomo Metal Mining says withdrawal from Solomon nickel exploration project
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd <5713.T>:Says it has decided to withdraw from the nickel exploration project in the Solomon Islands through its unit SMM Solomon Limited . Full Article
Sumitomo Metal Mining completes acquisition of interest in a gold project in Canada
June 21 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd <5713.T>:* Says it completed acquisition of interest in a gold project in Canada on June 20.* The pervious plan was disclosed on June 6. Full Article
Sumitomo Metal Mining says acquisition of interest in a gold project in Canada
June 6 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd <5713.T>:* Says it has reached an agreement and signed an investment contract with IAMGOLD Corporation, which owns 92.5 percent interest of the Cote Gold Project, for acquisition of a 30 percent of its interest in the project .* Says it is going to acquire this interest through a subsidiary company in British Columbia.* Says the cost of interest acquisition totals $ 195 million.* The acquisition is slated for completion by the end of the first half of fiscal year 2017. Full Article
Iamgold announces strategic agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining
June 5 (Reuters) - Iamgold Corp
Sumitomo Chemical and Sumitomo Metal Mining plan to construct LNG terminal -Nikkei
May 31 (Reuters) - Nikkei -:Sumitomo Chemical and Sumitomo Metal Mining Plan to construct a liquefied natural gas receiving terminal and a gas-fired power plant in Ehime prefecture - Nikkei.Project will cost around 60 billion yen to 70 billion yen ($541 million to $632 million), with work slated to begin in fiscal 2017 - Nikkei. Full Article
KGHM CEO says relaxed about zloty strengthening
May 29 (Reuters) - KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.
Sluggish Nikkei faces longest losing streak since April 2016
TOKYO, Aug 22 Japanese stocks were nearly flat in choppy trade on Tuesday morning as geopolitical uncertainty kept activity in check while investors awaited the annual Jackson Hole conference this week.