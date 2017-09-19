Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chang Wah Technology to buy 49 pct stake in Ohkuchi Materials for 490 mln yen

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chang Wah Technology Co Ltd <6548.TWO> ::* Says it plans to buy 49 percent stake in Ohkuchi Materials Co., Ltd from SH Materials Co., Ltd, at a price of 490 million yen .* Expected transaction payment date is Oct. 2 .

KGHM H1 net profit at ‍491​ mln zlotys, below expectations

Aug 17 (Reuters) - KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA ::H1 SALES REVENUE AT ‍​9.71 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 9.86 BILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.H1 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT AT ‍491​ MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 637 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.H1 STAND-ALONE NET PROFIT AT 1.31 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.27 BILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.

Chang Wah Electromaterials to sell WSP Electromaterials to unit SH Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chang Wah Electromaterials Inc <8070.TW> ::* Says co plans to sell entire 5.2 million shares in unit WSP Electromaterials Limited to co's unit SH Asia Pacific Pte Ltd at T$125.3 per share .

Nihon Kagaku Sangyo announces private placement of treasury stock

Aug 8(Reuters) - Nihon Kagaku Sangyo Co Ltd <4094.T>:Says it will distribute 284,900 shares of its treasury common stock at 1,755 yen per share through private placement to Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd <<<5713.T>>>, to raise 500 million yen.Says placement date is Aug. 25.

Sumitomo Metal Mining says withdrawal from Solomon nickel exploration project

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd <5713.T>:Says it has decided to withdraw from the nickel exploration project in the Solomon Islands through its unit SMM Solomon Limited .

Sumitomo Metal Mining completes acquisition of interest in a gold project in Canada

June 21 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd <5713.T>:* Says it completed acquisition of interest in a gold project in Canada on June 20.* The pervious plan was disclosed on June 6.

Sumitomo Metal Mining says acquisition of interest in a gold project in Canada

June 6 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd <5713.T>:* Says it has reached an agreement and signed an investment contract with IAMGOLD Corporation, which owns 92.5 percent interest of the Cote Gold Project, for acquisition of a 30 percent of its interest in the project .* Says it is going to acquire this interest through a subsidiary company in British Columbia.* Says the cost of interest acquisition totals $ 195 million.* The acquisition is slated for completion by the end of the first half of fiscal year 2017.

Iamgold announces strategic agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining

June 5 (Reuters) - Iamgold Corp : :Iamgold announces strategic agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining for the development of côté gold.Iamgold - Sumitomo to pay aggregate $195 million to co for 30% undivided participating interest in co's ownership interest in Côté Gold Project in Ontario.Says Iamgold will be operator of Côté Gold Project during development and once in operation.

Sumitomo Chemical and Sumitomo Metal Mining plan to construct LNG terminal -Nikkei

May 31 (Reuters) - Nikkei -:Sumitomo Chemical and Sumitomo Metal Mining Plan to construct a liquefied natural gas receiving terminal and a gas-fired power plant in Ehime prefecture - Nikkei.Project will cost around 60 billion yen to 70 billion yen ($541 million to $632 million), with work slated to begin in fiscal 2017 - Nikkei.

KGHM CEO says relaxed about zloty strengthening

May 29 (Reuters) - KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. :Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says."We are calmly observing it, fluctuations of exchange rates are a normal thing (...) looking in the longer term today's level of zloty rate does not look bad for us," Domagalski-Labedzki says.He also says that the company is hedged against fluctuations of the exchange rate."As long as copper price exceeds 20,000 zlotys (per tonne) the situation is very good," he tells reporters.The zloty PLN= has strengthened over 10 percent against the dollar since December last year.