Furukawa Co Ltd (5715.T)

FURUKAWA CO LTD:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 161,500 mln yen from 170,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 7,500 mln yen from 9,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 6,000 mln yen from 7,500 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 4,000 mln yen from 5,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 9.90 yen from 12.37 yen.Comments the decreased price of copper and sluggish in core businesses are the main reasons for the forecast.