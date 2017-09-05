Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Furukawa Electric sells Yokohama-based properties for 7.42 bln yen

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Furukawa Electric Co Ltd <5801.T>:* Says it sold two Yokohama-based properties to Yokohama City, for 7.42 billion yen in total, on Aug. 24 .

Furukawa Battery names Katsutoshi Tokuyama as chairman and Shinichi Ono as president

Furukawa Battery Co Ltd <6937.T>: Says it names Katsutoshi Tokuyama as chairman .Says it names Shinichi Ono as president.

Furukawa Electric to spin-off business to set up new JVs with NTT Electronics Corporation

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd <5801.T> :Says it reached an agreement with NTT Electronics Corporation to spin-off business to establish two manufacturing JVs for planar lightwave circuits and optical semiconductors, effective on April 3, 2017.

R&I affirms Furukawa Electric's rating at "BBB+" and says stable outlook – R&I

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd <5801.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Furukawa Electric to get underground and submarine power transmission business from VISCAS corp

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd <5801.T>: Says it will get underground and submarine power transmission business of VISCAS Corp on Oct. 3 . Says the acquisition price is not disclosed .Says VISCAS Corp is a JV, in which the co is holding 50 percent stake.

Furukawa Electric reaches to settlement of collective civil suit

Furukawa Electric <5801.T>: Says it reached to settlement of a collective civil suit related to trading of wire harnesses and related products for automotive in U.S .Says settlement money is $56 million.

Furukawa Electric amends consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd:Says the company increased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 875,000 million yen from 870,000 million yen for FY ended March 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 27,000 million yen from 23,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 18,500 million yen from 23,000 million yen.Net profit with unchanged 10,000 million yen.Sees full-year earnings per share of 14.16 yen.Sales increase of telecommunications segment as reason for raise.

Furukawa Electric to sell real estate

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd:To sell Oyama-based real estate (land of 65,818 square meters and building of 29,694.14 square meters) at 4.3 billion yen in late August.

Furukawa Electric to transfer land

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd:To transfer Yokohama-based land of 72,439.62 square meters at 17 billion yen to Television KANAGAWA in middle March.

