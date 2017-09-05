Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Furukawa Electric sells Yokohama-based properties for 7.42 bln yen
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 02:09am EDT 

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Furukawa Electric Co Ltd <5801.T>:* Says it sold two Yokohama-based properties to Yokohama City, for 7.42 billion yen in total, on Aug. 24 .  Full Article

Furukawa Battery names Katsutoshi Tokuyama as chairman and Shinichi Ono as president
Wednesday, 22 Mar 2017 01:35am EDT 

Furukawa Battery Co Ltd <6937.T>: Says it names Katsutoshi Tokuyama as chairman .Says it names Shinichi Ono as president.  Full Article

Furukawa Electric to spin-off business to set up new JVs with NTT Electronics Corporation
Thursday, 22 Dec 2016 01:30am EST 

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd <5801.T> :Says it reached an agreement with NTT Electronics Corporation to spin-off business to establish two manufacturing JVs for planar lightwave circuits and optical semiconductors, effective on April 3, 2017.  Full Article

R&I affirms Furukawa Electric's rating at "BBB+" and says stable outlook – R&I
Monday, 14 Nov 2016 01:27am EST 

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd <5801.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

Furukawa Electric to get underground and submarine power transmission business from VISCAS corp
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 03:24am EDT 

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd <5801.T>: Says it will get underground and submarine power transmission business of VISCAS Corp on Oct. 3 . Says the acquisition price is not disclosed .Says VISCAS Corp is a JV, in which the co is holding 50 percent stake.  Full Article

Furukawa Electric reaches to settlement of collective civil suit
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 02:32am EDT 

Furukawa Electric <5801.T>: Says it reached to settlement of a collective civil suit related to trading of wire harnesses and related products for automotive in U.S .Says settlement money is $56 million.  Full Article

Furukawa Electric amends consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
Monday, 25 Apr 2016 02:20am EDT 

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd:Says the company increased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 875,000 million yen from 870,000 million yen for FY ended March 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 27,000 million yen from 23,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 18,500 million yen from 23,000 million yen.Net profit with unchanged 10,000 million yen.Sees full-year earnings per share of 14.16 yen.Sales increase of telecommunications segment as reason for raise.  Full Article

Furukawa Electric to sell real estate
Thursday, 24 Mar 2016 02:00am EDT 

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd:To sell Oyama-based real estate (land of 65,818 square meters and building of 29,694.14 square meters) at 4.3 billion yen in late August.  Full Article

Furukawa Electric to transfer land
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 01:00am EST 

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd:To transfer Yokohama-based land of 72,439.62 square meters at 17 billion yen to Television KANAGAWA in middle March.  Full Article

R&I affirms Furukawa Electric's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook
Thursday, 18 Feb 2016 12:00am EST 

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

