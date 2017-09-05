Furukawa Electric Co Ltd (5801.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Furukawa Electric sells Yokohama-based properties for 7.42 bln yen
Sept 5 (Reuters) - Furukawa Electric Co Ltd <5801.T>:* Says it sold two Yokohama-based properties to Yokohama City, for 7.42 billion yen in total, on Aug. 24 . Full Article
Furukawa Battery names Katsutoshi Tokuyama as chairman and Shinichi Ono as president
Furukawa Battery Co Ltd <6937.T>: Says it names Katsutoshi Tokuyama as chairman .Says it names Shinichi Ono as president. Full Article
Furukawa Electric to spin-off business to set up new JVs with NTT Electronics Corporation
Furukawa Electric Co Ltd <5801.T> :Says it reached an agreement with NTT Electronics Corporation to spin-off business to establish two manufacturing JVs for planar lightwave circuits and optical semiconductors, effective on April 3, 2017. Full Article
R&I affirms Furukawa Electric's rating at "BBB+" and says stable outlook – R&I
Furukawa Electric Co Ltd <5801.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I. Full Article
Furukawa Electric to get underground and submarine power transmission business from VISCAS corp
Furukawa Electric Co Ltd <5801.T>: Says it will get underground and submarine power transmission business of VISCAS Corp on Oct. 3 . Says the acquisition price is not disclosed .Says VISCAS Corp is a JV, in which the co is holding 50 percent stake. Full Article
Furukawa Electric reaches to settlement of collective civil suit
Furukawa Electric <5801.T>: Says it reached to settlement of a collective civil suit related to trading of wire harnesses and related products for automotive in U.S .Says settlement money is $56 million. Full Article
Furukawa Electric amends consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
Furukawa Electric Co Ltd:Says the company increased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 875,000 million yen from 870,000 million yen for FY ended March 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 27,000 million yen from 23,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 18,500 million yen from 23,000 million yen.Net profit with unchanged 10,000 million yen.Sees full-year earnings per share of 14.16 yen.Sales increase of telecommunications segment as reason for raise. Full Article
Furukawa Electric to sell real estate
Furukawa Electric Co Ltd:To sell Oyama-based real estate (land of 65,818 square meters and building of 29,694.14 square meters) at 4.3 billion yen in late August. Full Article
Furukawa Electric to transfer land
Furukawa Electric Co Ltd:To transfer Yokohama-based land of 72,439.62 square meters at 17 billion yen to Television KANAGAWA in middle March. Full Article
R&I affirms Furukawa Electric's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook
Furukawa Electric Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+".Rating outlook stable. Full Article