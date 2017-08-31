Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's RPP Infra Projects gets order worth INR 389 mln

Aug 31 (Reuters) - RPP Infra Projects Ltd :Says bags order from Sumitomo Electric Industries Limited.Says work to be completed within 18 months.Construction of concrete duct bank & supply of necessary items including HDPE pipes for 13.50 km from Vadakkancherry for worth of INR 389 million.

Yahoo Japan, NTN Corp, Recruit Holdings and Sumitomo Electric Industries to issue bonds- Nikkei

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd <6098.T> : Recruit Holdings gearing up to raise 50 billion yen through its first bond offer, coming in March - Nikkei . Yahoo Japan to fix by Wednesday terms for public bonds to be offered this month, with proceeds from issue expected to be 35 billion yen- Nikkei . NTN Corp preparing for its first bond offering since 2008 next month, to raise 20 billion yen - Nikkei .Sumitomo Electric Industries is expected to issue bonds for the first time in about eight years, offering 30 billion yen this month- Nikkei.

Sumitomo Electric Industries to acquire American autoparts maker Keystone for 7 billion yen - Nikkei<5802.T>

Nikkei : To spend around 7 billion yen ($67.7 million) to acquire American autoparts maker keystone - Nikkei . Expect the purchase to help expand sales in powdered metal parts business to 80 billion yen in year ending March 2018- Nikkei .

Sumitomo Electric Industries completes 13.2 mln shares repurchase

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd <5802.T> :Says it bought 13.2 million shares back for 20 billion yen from May 16 to June 14.

Sumitomo Electric Industries updates share repurchase status

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd <5802.T>: Says it repurchased 5.8 million shares for 8.52 billion yen in total from May 16 to May 31 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 13 .Says accumulatively repurchased 5.8 million shares as of May 31.

Sumitomo Electric Industries to use up to 20 bln yen buying back up to 16 mln shares

Sumitomo Electric Industries <5802.T>: Says it plans to use up to 20 bln yen buying back up to 16 mln shares .Says repurchase period from May 16 to Sep. 30.

R&I affirms Sumitomo Electric Industries's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable.