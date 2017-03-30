Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Amada Holdings to adopt International Financial Reporting Standards

Amada Holdings Co Ltd <6113.T>: Says the co will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japanese Accounting Standards .Says IFRS effective from financial report for Q1 to Q3 of FY ending March 2019.

Amada Holdings to lower its targeted total return ratio to at least 50%, starting with current FY ending March 2017 - Nikkei

: Amada Holdings will lower its targeted total return ratio to at least 50%, starting with the current fiscal year ending March 2017 - Nikkei . Amada to spend more on investment to strengthen operations in sheet metal processing equipment, with buybacks implemented flexibly based on stock price, return on equity - Nikkei . For fiscal 2016, Amada Holdings is expected to pay an annual dividend of 42 yen (41 cents) per share - Nikkei . Amada Holdings targets group sales of 400 bln yen in fiscal 2020, up 32% from last fiscal year, and pretax profit of 80 billion yen, up 86% - Nikkei .To strengthen automation equipment, Amada hopes to deepen partnerships with such industrial machinery builders as Fanuc - Nikkei.

Amada to retire treasury shares

Amada Co Ltd:To retire 8,386,900 shares (2.2 pct stake) of its common stock on Nov. 30.Says the total shares outstanding will be 378,115,217 shares after the retirement.

Amada to issue mid-year dividend for FY 2016 and raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Amada Co Ltd:To issue a mid-year dividend of 16 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Sep. 30, for FY ending March 2016.Payment date Dec. 8.Says latest dividend forecast was 16 yen per share.Raised year-end dividend forecast to 18 yen per share from 16 yen per share for FY ending March 2016.

Amada raises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Amada Co Ltd:Says the company increased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 300,000 million yen from 295,000 million yen for FY ending March 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 38,000 million yen from 34,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 40,000 million yen from 37,000 million yen.Net profit attributable to parent company's shareholders forecast increased to 26,000 million yen from 23,000 million yen.Earnings per share increased to 71.19 yen from 61.59 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 307.18 billion yen, net income of 25.10 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments the sales increase in Japan and North America is the main reason for the forecast.