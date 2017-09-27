Edition:
Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd (6178.T)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cathay Financial Holding acquires 1 mln shares in Japan Post Holdings for 1.32 bln yen
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 02:33am EDT 

Sept 27(Reuters) - Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd <2882.TW> ::* Says it acquires 1 million shares in Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd <6178.T> for 1.32 billion yen.  Full Article

Japan Post Holdings completes share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 09:55pm EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd <6178.T>:* Says it completed repurchase of 72.8 million shares of its common stock, for 100 billion yen in total, through ToSTNeT-3, on Sept. 13 .  Full Article

Japan Post Holdings to buy back shares before market opens Wednesday
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 03:34am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd <6178.T>::Japan Post Holdings says to buy back 72,833,200 shares before the market opens on Wednesday, at 1,373 yen per share.Company announced previous day plans to buy back up to 100 mln shares through Sept 22.  Full Article

Japan Post Holdings to repurchase shares via ToSTNeT-3
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 03:47am EDT 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd <6178.T>:Says it plans to repurchase up to 100 million shares of its common stock via ToSTNeT-3, representing 2.4 percent of outstanding .Says share repurchase price up to 100 billion yen in total.Says repurchase period from Sept. 13 to Sept. 22.  Full Article

Japan Post expected to scrap deal talks with Nomura Real Estate - Nikkei
Friday, 16 Jun 2017 01:14pm EDT 

June 16 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Japan Post Holdings is expected to scrap talks for acquisition of Nomura Real Estate Holdings as two companies "struggle to agree on terms" - Nikkei.  Full Article

Japan Post Holdings: president to hold news conference at 0730 GMT
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 01:40am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd <6178.T> says :president to hold news conference at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT).  Full Article

Japan Post Holdings to sell its internet payment unit to GMO Internet Group - Nikkei
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 01:02pm EDT 

Nikkei: Japan Post Holdings will sell an online payment service operation that has failed to attract customers amid competition from big e-commerce co's - Nikkei . Japan Post Holdings projects a net profit of 12 billion yen ($119 million) for the year ending in March - Nikkei . As Part Of Japan Post Deal To Unload Internet Payment Unit,GMO'S Payment Service Unit Will Take Over The Business,Japan Post Finance Will Be Liquidated - Nikkei .The Japan Post Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust bank group will take on japan post finance employees after divestiture of Japan Post Finance - Nikkei.  Full Article

Japan Post Holdings announces change of president
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 10:00pm EDT 

Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd:Appoints Masatsugu Nagato as president to replace Taizo Nishimura.Effective April 1.  Full Article

Japan Post Holdings completes share repurchase
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 08:00pm EST 

Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd:Completes repurchase of 383,306,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of 730,964,542,000 yen in total, on Dec. 3.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 19.  Full Article

Japan Post Holdings to repurchase shares
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 02:30am EST 

Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd:To repurchase up to 383,306,000 shares of its common stock on Dec. 3.Share repurchase price is 1,907 yen per share, the closing price of Dec. 2.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 19.  Full Article

Japan Post to invest funds from future group share sales for growth: CEO

TOKYO Japan Post Holdings will use proceeds from future share sales of its financial units on growth measures including on acquisitions, rather than giving money back to shareholders, its CEO said on Friday.

