Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cathay Financial Holding acquires 1 mln shares in Japan Post Holdings for 1.32 bln yen

Sept 27(Reuters) - Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd <2882.TW> ::* Says it acquires 1 million shares in Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd <6178.T> for 1.32 billion yen.

Japan Post Holdings completes share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd <6178.T>:* Says it completed repurchase of 72.8 million shares of its common stock, for 100 billion yen in total, through ToSTNeT-3, on Sept. 13 .

Japan Post Holdings to buy back shares before market opens Wednesday

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd <6178.T>::Japan Post Holdings says to buy back 72,833,200 shares before the market opens on Wednesday, at 1,373 yen per share.Company announced previous day plans to buy back up to 100 mln shares through Sept 22.

Japan Post Holdings to repurchase shares via ToSTNeT-3

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd <6178.T>:Says it plans to repurchase up to 100 million shares of its common stock via ToSTNeT-3, representing 2.4 percent of outstanding .Says share repurchase price up to 100 billion yen in total.Says repurchase period from Sept. 13 to Sept. 22.

Japan Post expected to scrap deal talks with Nomura Real Estate - Nikkei

June 16 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Japan Post Holdings is expected to scrap talks for acquisition of Nomura Real Estate Holdings as two companies "struggle to agree on terms" - Nikkei.

Japan Post Holdings: president to hold news conference at 0730 GMT

April 25 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd <6178.T> says :president to hold news conference at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT).

Japan Post Holdings to sell its internet payment unit to GMO Internet Group - Nikkei

Nikkei: Japan Post Holdings will sell an online payment service operation that has failed to attract customers amid competition from big e-commerce co's - Nikkei . Japan Post Holdings projects a net profit of 12 billion yen ($119 million) for the year ending in March - Nikkei . As Part Of Japan Post Deal To Unload Internet Payment Unit,GMO'S Payment Service Unit Will Take Over The Business,Japan Post Finance Will Be Liquidated - Nikkei .The Japan Post Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust bank group will take on japan post finance employees after divestiture of Japan Post Finance - Nikkei.

Japan Post Holdings announces change of president

Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd:Appoints Masatsugu Nagato as president to replace Taizo Nishimura.Effective April 1.

Japan Post Holdings completes share repurchase

Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd:Completes repurchase of 383,306,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of 730,964,542,000 yen in total, on Dec. 3.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 19.

Japan Post Holdings to repurchase shares

Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd:To repurchase up to 383,306,000 shares of its common stock on Dec. 3.Share repurchase price is 1,907 yen per share, the closing price of Dec. 2.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 19.