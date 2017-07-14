Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Trimble and Komatsu collaborate to improve interoperability for mixed fleet earthworks customers
Friday, 14 Jul 2017 06:30am EDT 

July 14 (Reuters) - Trimble Inc ::Trimble and Komatsu collaborate to improve interoperability for mixed fleet earthworks customers.Says ‍Trimble and Komatsu working together to develop an API to enable compatibility between their software platforms​.  Full Article

Komatsu subsidiary completes acquisition of Joy Global
Thursday, 6 Apr 2017 01:40am EDT 

Komatsu Ltd <6301.T> : Says subsidiary Komatsu America Corp. completed acquisition of Joy Global Inc. on April 5 ( Eastern Standard Time) . Acquisition price at $2.82 billion, and advisory expense about 3.4 billion yen .Says Joy Global Inc. will change name to Komatsu Mining Corp..  Full Article

S. Africa's Competition Tribunal issues court decisions
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 11:07am EST 

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal : Komatsu America Corp and Joy Global Inc deal approved without conditions . Government Employee Pension Fund, represented by PIC SOC Limited, and ETG Inputs Holdco deal approved without conditions Further company coverage: [6301.T] [JOY.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).  Full Article

Joy Global: Merger deal with Komatsu receives early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 09:00am EDT 

Komatsu Ltd <6301.T>:Joy Global Inc - on October 12, 2016, merger deal with Komatsu received early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act.  Full Article

Komatsu to develop construction machinery in Indonesia - Nikkei
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 02:08pm EDT 

: Komatsu to develop construction machinery in Indonesia - Nikkei .Komatsu will open a site in Indonesia for developing construction equipment as early as the fall - Nikkei.  Full Article

Joy Global says Komatsu to pay co $150 mln if deal terminated
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 01:49pm EDT 

Joy Global Inc :If merger terminated, Komatsu to pay co termination fee of $150 million in cash.  Full Article

Joy Global to be acquired by Komatsu in $3.7 billion all-cash transaction
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 03:55am EDT 

Joy Global : Board unanimously approved merger agreement under which subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd will buy Joy Global in all-cash transaction .Komatsu intends to operate Joy Global as a separate subsidiary of Komatsu.  Full Article

Nissei Build Kogyo to acquire shares of Komatsu House from Komatsu
Tuesday, 22 Mar 2016 04:00am EDT 

Nissei Build Kogyo Co Ltd:Says Nissei Build Kogyo to acquire 11,866,000 shares of Tokyo-based company Komatsu House from Komatsu.Says Nissei Build Kogyo to hold 85 pct voting rights (11,866,000 shares) in Komatsu House after transaction, up from 0 pct.Transaction price 5,650 mln yen (including advisory cost).Planned effective April 28.  Full Article

Mitsui & Co Ltd to transfer stake in Road Machinery Co., S.A. de C.V. to subsidiary of Komatsu
Tuesday, 15 Dec 2015 01:00am EST 

Mitsui & Co Ltd:To transfer 60 pct stake in Road Machinery Co., S.A. de C.V. to subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd.  Full Article

UPDATE 2-Komatsu Q1 profit soars as China sales double, sees pace of growth moderating

* Komatsu profit jumps 76 pct, biggest rise since March 2011 qtr

