Trimble and Komatsu collaborate to improve interoperability for mixed fleet earthworks customers

July 14 (Reuters) - Trimble Inc ::Trimble and Komatsu collaborate to improve interoperability for mixed fleet earthworks customers.Says ‍Trimble and Komatsu working together to develop an API to enable compatibility between their software platforms​.

Komatsu subsidiary completes acquisition of Joy Global

Komatsu Ltd <6301.T> : Says subsidiary Komatsu America Corp. completed acquisition of Joy Global Inc. on April 5 ( Eastern Standard Time) . Acquisition price at $2.82 billion, and advisory expense about 3.4 billion yen .Says Joy Global Inc. will change name to Komatsu Mining Corp..

S. Africa's Competition Tribunal issues court decisions

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal : Komatsu America Corp and Joy Global Inc deal approved without conditions . Government Employee Pension Fund, represented by PIC SOC Limited, and ETG Inputs Holdco deal approved without conditions Further company coverage: [6301.T] [JOY.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Joy Global: Merger deal with Komatsu receives early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act

Komatsu Ltd <6301.T>:Joy Global Inc - on October 12, 2016, merger deal with Komatsu received early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act.

Komatsu to develop construction machinery in Indonesia - Nikkei

: Komatsu to develop construction machinery in Indonesia - Nikkei .Komatsu will open a site in Indonesia for developing construction equipment as early as the fall - Nikkei.

Joy Global says Komatsu to pay co $150 mln if deal terminated

Joy Global Inc :If merger terminated, Komatsu to pay co termination fee of $150 million in cash.

Joy Global to be acquired by Komatsu in $3.7 billion all-cash transaction

Joy Global : Board unanimously approved merger agreement under which subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd will buy Joy Global in all-cash transaction .Komatsu intends to operate Joy Global as a separate subsidiary of Komatsu.

Nissei Build Kogyo to acquire shares of Komatsu House from Komatsu

Nissei Build Kogyo Co Ltd:Says Nissei Build Kogyo to acquire 11,866,000 shares of Tokyo-based company Komatsu House from Komatsu.Says Nissei Build Kogyo to hold 85 pct voting rights (11,866,000 shares) in Komatsu House after transaction, up from 0 pct.Transaction price 5,650 mln yen (including advisory cost).Planned effective April 28.

Mitsui & Co Ltd to transfer stake in Road Machinery Co., S.A. de C.V. to subsidiary of Komatsu

Mitsui & Co Ltd:To transfer 60 pct stake in Road Machinery Co., S.A. de C.V. to subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd.