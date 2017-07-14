Komatsu Ltd (6301.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Trimble and Komatsu collaborate to improve interoperability for mixed fleet earthworks customers
July 14 (Reuters) - Trimble Inc
Komatsu subsidiary completes acquisition of Joy Global
Komatsu Ltd <6301.T> : Says subsidiary Komatsu America Corp. completed acquisition of Joy Global Inc. on April 5 ( Eastern Standard Time) . Acquisition price at $2.82 billion, and advisory expense about 3.4 billion yen .Says Joy Global Inc. will change name to Komatsu Mining Corp.. Full Article
S. Africa's Competition Tribunal issues court decisions
S.Africa's Competition Tribunal : Komatsu America Corp and Joy Global Inc deal approved without conditions . Government Employee Pension Fund, represented by PIC SOC Limited, and ETG Inputs Holdco deal approved without conditions Further company coverage: [6301.T] [JOY.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136). Full Article
Joy Global: Merger deal with Komatsu receives early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act
Komatsu Ltd <6301.T>:Joy Global Inc - on October 12, 2016, merger deal with Komatsu received early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act. Full Article
Komatsu to develop construction machinery in Indonesia - Nikkei
: Komatsu to develop construction machinery in Indonesia - Nikkei .Komatsu will open a site in Indonesia for developing construction equipment as early as the fall - Nikkei. Full Article
Joy Global says Komatsu to pay co $150 mln if deal terminated
Joy Global Inc
Joy Global to be acquired by Komatsu in $3.7 billion all-cash transaction
Joy Global
Nissei Build Kogyo to acquire shares of Komatsu House from Komatsu
Nissei Build Kogyo Co Ltd:Says Nissei Build Kogyo to acquire 11,866,000 shares of Tokyo-based company Komatsu House from Komatsu.Says Nissei Build Kogyo to hold 85 pct voting rights (11,866,000 shares) in Komatsu House after transaction, up from 0 pct.Transaction price 5,650 mln yen (including advisory cost).Planned effective April 28. Full Article
Mitsui & Co Ltd to transfer stake in Road Machinery Co., S.A. de C.V. to subsidiary of Komatsu
Mitsui & Co Ltd:To transfer 60 pct stake in Road Machinery Co., S.A. de C.V. to subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd. Full Article
UPDATE 2-Komatsu Q1 profit soars as China sales double, sees pace of growth moderating
* Komatsu profit jumps 76 pct, biggest rise since March 2011 qtr