Hitachi unit acquires Bradken Limited

May 12 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd <6501.T>: :* Says its unit, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T>, has purchased 115,547,578 shares (55.3 percent stake) of Bradken Limited.* Effective date March 20 .

Hitachi Construction Machinery says outcome of TOB

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T> : Says it acquired 193.7 million shares of Bradken Limited during the period from Nov. 1, 2016 to April 7 . Acquisition price at A$ 3.25 per share . Says Bradken Limited will become the subsidiary of the company after the company acquired shares of minority shareholders .Says Bradken Limited will be delisted from Australian Securities Exchange after squeeze out.

Hitachi Construction Machinery says gets compulsory acquisition threshold for recommended offer for Bradken

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T> : HCM offer - HCM achieves compulsory acquisition threshold .Announces that it has achieved compulsory acquisition threshold for its recommended takeover offer for Bradken.

Hitachi Construction Machinery says tender offer period is extended for shares of Bradken Limited

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T> :Says it extends the tender offer period to April 7 for shares of Bradken Limited .

Hitachi Construction Machinery completes acquisition of 55.3 pct stake in Bradken Limited

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T> :Says co completes stake acquisition in Bradken Limited , owning 55.3 percent stake, on March 20.

Hitachi Construction Machinery extends ToB period for shares of Bradken to March 24

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T> :Says co once again extends ToB period for shares of Bradken Ltd to March 24 from March 10 disclosed previously.

Hitachi Construction Machinery names Tatsuro Ishizuka as chairman and Kotaro Hirano as president

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T>: Says it names Tatsuro Ishizuka as chairman . Says it names Kotaro Hirano as president .Says effective April 1.

Bradken receives notice from United States foreign investment committee on takeover bid

Bradken Ltd : Hitachi Construction Machinery Co and Bradken have received notices from committee on foreign investment in United States .Notices state that it has determined that there are no unresolved national security concerns arising from HCM's takeover bid for Bradken.

Hitachi Construction Machinery extends duration of ToB for shares of Bradken

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T> :Says co extends duration of ToB for shares of Bradken Ltd to Feb. 24 from Feb. 10 disclosed previously.

Bradken gets South African clearance for Hitachi Construction Machinery Co's takeover offer

Bradken Ltd : Asx alert-hcm ltd takeover offer - south african clearance received-bkn.ax .South african competition commission approves proposed acquisition by HCM of a controlling interest of up to 100% in Bradken.