Edition:
United States

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd (6305.T)

6305.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,710JPY
12:31am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥50 (+1.37%)
Prev Close
¥3,660
Open
¥3,725
Day's High
¥3,735
Day's Low
¥3,700
Volume
478,800
Avg. Vol
989,448
52-wk High
¥3,735
52-wk Low
¥2,037

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hitachi unit acquires Bradken Limited
Friday, 12 May 2017 02:53am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd <6501.T>: :* Says its unit, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T>, has purchased 115,547,578 shares (55.3 percent stake) of Bradken Limited.* Effective date March 20 .  Full Article

Hitachi Construction Machinery says outcome of TOB
Monday, 10 Apr 2017 02:38am EDT 

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T> : Says it acquired 193.7 million shares of Bradken Limited during the period from Nov. 1, 2016 to April 7 . Acquisition price at A$ 3.25 per share . Says Bradken Limited will become the subsidiary of the company after the company acquired shares of minority shareholders .Says Bradken Limited will be delisted from Australian Securities Exchange after squeeze out.  Full Article

Hitachi Construction Machinery says gets compulsory acquisition threshold for recommended offer for Bradken
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 02:49am EDT 

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T> : HCM offer - HCM achieves compulsory acquisition threshold .Announces that it has achieved compulsory acquisition threshold for its recommended takeover offer for Bradken.  Full Article

Hitachi Construction Machinery says tender offer period is extended for shares of Bradken Limited
Thursday, 23 Mar 2017 10:28pm EDT 

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T> :Says it extends the tender offer period to April 7 for shares of Bradken Limited Full Article

Hitachi Construction Machinery completes acquisition of 55.3 pct stake in Bradken Limited
Monday, 20 Mar 2017 11:38pm EDT 

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T> :Says co completes stake acquisition in Bradken Limited , owning 55.3 percent stake, on March 20.  Full Article

Hitachi Construction Machinery extends ToB period for shares of Bradken to March 24
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 08:52pm EST 

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T> :Says co once again extends ToB period for shares of Bradken Ltd to March 24 from March 10 disclosed previously.  Full Article

Hitachi Construction Machinery names Tatsuro Ishizuka as chairman and Kotaro Hirano as president
Monday, 27 Feb 2017 01:19am EST 

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T>: Says it names Tatsuro Ishizuka as chairman . Says it names Kotaro Hirano as president .Says effective April 1.  Full Article

Bradken receives notice from United States foreign investment committee on takeover bid
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 07:01pm EST 

Bradken Ltd : Hitachi Construction Machinery Co and Bradken have received notices from committee on foreign investment in United States .Notices state that it has determined that there are no unresolved national security concerns arising from HCM's takeover bid for Bradken.  Full Article

Hitachi Construction Machinery extends duration of ToB for shares of Bradken
Wednesday, 1 Feb 2017 09:01pm EST 

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T> :Says co extends duration of ToB for shares of Bradken Ltd to Feb. 24 from Feb. 10 disclosed previously.  Full Article

Bradken gets South African clearance for Hitachi Construction Machinery Co's takeover offer
Thursday, 26 Jan 2017 08:05pm EST 

Bradken Ltd : Asx alert-hcm ltd takeover offer - south african clearance received-bkn.ax .South african competition commission approves proposed acquisition by HCM of a controlling interest of up to 100% in Bradken.  Full Article

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd News

BRIEF-Iridium Communications enters into new agreement with Hitachi Construction Machinery

* Iridium Communications- announced new long-term agreement with global coverage & reliability of iridium network to Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More 6305.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials