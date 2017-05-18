Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kubota to increase Chinese construction machinery business - Nikkei

May 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Kubota will boost Chinese production of mini-excavators and other small construction machinery by 50 percent in 2017 - Nikkei.Kubota will step up output at its plant in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, aiming to churn out 2,700 units in 2017 - Nikkei.

Kubota looks to expand rice production capacity in Thailand - Nikkei

: Japanese machinery maker Kubota looks to expand production capacity by 50% for rice combine harvesters in Thailand - Nikkei . Kubota intends to spend roughly 3 billion yen ($26.1 million) to expand capacity in Thailand - Nikkei Source (http://s.nikkei.com/2jWrghU) Further company coverage: [6326.T] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Kubota to retire 3.8 mln treasury shares

Kubota Corp <6326.T> : Says it plans to retire 3.8 million shares (0.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on Dec. 30 .Says the total shares outstanding 1.24 billion shares after the retirement.

R&I affirms Kubota's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook – R&I

Kubota Corp <6326.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Kubota Corp secures 11.4 bln yen order to supply and install water pipes in Chittagong - Nikkei<6326.T>

Nikkei: Kubota Corp has secured an order worth 11.4 billion yen to supply and install 68km of water pipes in Chittagong - Nikkei .

KUBOTA to buy Great Plains Manufacturing

KUBOTA Corp <6326.T> : Says it plans to fully acquire a 100 pct stake in a US-based farm machine maker Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc., by July .Says transaction amount is $430 million.

KUBOTA to issue year-end dividend for FY 2015

KUBOTA CORP:To issue a year-end dividend of 14 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, 2015, for FY ended Dec. 2015.Payment date March 28.Says latest dividend forecast was 14 yen per share.

KUBOTA to retire 1.3 mln shares

KUBOTA CORP:To retire 1,300,000 shares (0.1 percent stake) of its common stock on Dec. 30.

KUBOTA CORP recall of RTV-X1100C series utility vehicles - CPSC

KUBOTA CORP:Recall of RTV-X1100C series utility vehicles - CPSC.Recall of about 11500.Recall due to Hazard Combustible debris can make contact with the exhaust manifold and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

KUBOTA to issue mid-year dividend and revises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

KUBOTA CORP:To issue a mid-year dividend of 14 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Sep. 30, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Payment date Dec. 1.Says the latest dividend forecast amount is an undetermined value.Revises year-end dividend forecast to 14 yen per share from an undetermined value, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.