Kubota Corp (6326.T)

6326.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,036JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥2,036
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,634,776
52-wk High
¥2,080
52-wk Low
¥1,484

Kubota to increase Chinese construction machinery business - Nikkei
Thursday, 18 May 2017 01:35pm EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Kubota will boost Chinese production of mini-excavators and other small construction machinery by 50 percent in 2017 - Nikkei.Kubota will step up output at its plant in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, aiming to churn out 2,700 units in 2017 - Nikkei.  Full Article

Kubota looks to expand rice production capacity in Thailand - Nikkei
Friday, 20 Jan 2017 04:24pm EST 

: Japanese machinery maker Kubota looks to expand production capacity by 50% for rice combine harvesters in Thailand - Nikkei . Kubota intends to spend roughly 3 billion yen ($26.1 million) to expand capacity in Thailand - Nikkei Source (http://s.nikkei.com/2jWrghU) Further company coverage: [6326.T] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Kubota to retire 3.8 mln treasury shares
Tuesday, 20 Dec 2016 10:37pm EST 

Kubota Corp <6326.T> : Says it plans to retire 3.8 million shares (0.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on Dec. 30 .Says the total shares outstanding 1.24 billion shares after the retirement.  Full Article

R&I affirms Kubota's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook – R&I
Sunday, 20 Nov 2016 09:19pm EST 

Kubota Corp <6326.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

Kubota Corp secures 11.4 bln yen order to supply and install water pipes in Chittagong - Nikkei<6326.T>
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 04:43pm EDT 

Nikkei: Kubota Corp has secured an order worth 11.4 billion yen to supply and install 68km of water pipes in Chittagong - Nikkei .  Full Article

KUBOTA to buy Great Plains Manufacturing
Friday, 13 May 2016 03:15am EDT 

KUBOTA Corp <6326.T> : Says it plans to fully acquire a 100 pct stake in a US-based farm machine maker Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc., by July .Says transaction amount is $430 million.  Full Article

KUBOTA to issue year-end dividend for FY 2015
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 01:00am EST 

KUBOTA CORP:To issue a year-end dividend of 14 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, 2015, for FY ended Dec. 2015.Payment date March 28.Says latest dividend forecast was 14 yen per share.  Full Article

KUBOTA to retire 1.3 mln shares
Friday, 18 Dec 2015 01:00am EST 

KUBOTA CORP:To retire 1,300,000 shares (0.1 percent stake) of its common stock on Dec. 30.  Full Article

KUBOTA CORP recall of RTV-X1100C series utility vehicles - CPSC
Monday, 7 Dec 2015 11:34pm EST 

KUBOTA CORP:Recall of RTV-X1100C series utility vehicles - CPSC.Recall of about 11500.Recall due to Hazard Combustible debris can make contact with the exhaust manifold and ignite, posing a fire hazard.  Full Article

KUBOTA to issue mid-year dividend and revises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 01:00am EST 

KUBOTA CORP:To issue a mid-year dividend of 14 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Sep. 30, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Payment date Dec. 1.Says the latest dividend forecast amount is an undetermined value.Revises year-end dividend forecast to 14 yen per share from an undetermined value, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.  Full Article

