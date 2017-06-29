Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chiyoda Corp to partner with U.K.'s Subsea 7 for offshore projects - Nikkei

June 30 (Reuters) - Nikkei- :Chiyoda Corp will partner with U.K.'s Subsea 7 for offshore energy projects - Nikkei.

Euglena to procure 1.1 billion yen for its new biojet fuel testing facility - Nikkei

May 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Euglena to allocate new shares to 5 companies, procuring 1.1 billion yen for its new biojet fuel testing facility - Nikkei.Kobashi Kogyo to provide 500 million yen and Chiyoda Corp to invest 300 million yen to Euglena for biojet fuel testing facility - Nikkei.Isuzu Motors and Itochu Enex to contribute 100 million yen each to Euglena for its new biojet fuel testing facility - Nikkei.

Chiyoda names Katsuo Nagasaka as chairman and Masaji Santou as president

Chiyoda Corp <6366.T>:Says it names Katsuo Nagasaka as chairman and Masaji Santou as president.

Chiyoda names Keiichi Nakagaki as acting president

Chiyoda Corp <6366.T>:Says it names Keiichi Nakagaki as acting president since Jan. 11.

Ezra says EMAS Chiyoda subsea consortium secures $1.6 bln contract from Saudi Aramco<6366.T>

Ezra Holdings Limited : EMAS Chiyoda subsea consortium clinches US$1.6 billion contract from Saudi Aramco . Consortium of EMAS Chiyoda subsea and Larsen & Toubro Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) awarded US$1.6 billion EPCI project in the Arabian gulf . Deal will see EMAS Chiyoda subsea and LTHE provide integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation services .Deal will see EMAS Chiyoda subsea and LTHE provide services for development of second phase of the Hasbah offshore gas field.

Chiyoda seen winning 100 bln yen LNG plant order in Indonesia - Nikkei

Nikkei: Chiyoda seen winning LNG plant order in Indonesia; order will likely be worth roughly 100 billion yen in all - Nikkei . Chiyoda's Indonesia plant expected to go onstream in 2020 with annual output capacity of 3.8 mln tons - Nikkei .LNG produced at Chiyoda's Indonesia plant will be sold to Indonesia's state-owned utility, Japan's Kansai Electric Power - Nikkei.

Chiyoda expects extraordinary loss for FY 2016

Chiyoda Corp:Says it expects an extraordinary loss of 4,500 million yen recorded as impairment loss in UK-based unit for the fiscal year ending March 2016.

Chiyoda lowers consolidated full-year outlook and year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Chiyoda Corp:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 580,000 mln yen from 600,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 11,000 mln yen from 20,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 14,500 mln yen from 22,00 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 2,500 mln yen from 12,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 9.65 yen from 46.33 yen.Says that increased cost and loss in unit as main reason for the forecast.Says it lowered year-end dividend forecast to 8 yen per share from 14 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 2016.