R&I affirms Daikin Industries rating at "A+" and changes outlook to positive -R&I

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Daikin Industries Ltd <6367.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I.Says rating outlook changed to positive from stable -R&I.

Daikin Industries plans to double its vendor network in India- Nikkei

Aug 23 (Reuters) - - Nikkei::Daikin Industries plans to double its vendor network in India to 10,000 stores by fiscal 2020 - Nikkei.Daikin Industries is targeting Indian sales of 100 billion Yen ($913 million) in fiscal 2020 - Nikkei.

Daikin Industries will spend $71.6 mln to acquire Airmaster Australia - Nikkei

June 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Daikin Industries Ltd will spend 8 billion yen ($71.6 million) to acquire Airmaster Australia - Nikkei.Daikin Industries Ltd plans to acquire all shares owned by Airmaster's management in July - Nikkei.

Daikin Industries mulls buys in Asia and North America to expand sales network - Nikkei

May 30 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Daikin Industries considering several acquisitions in Asia and North America to expand sales network; may exceed its three-year 325 billion yen investment plan - Nikkei.For FY 2018, Daikin is targeting 2.5 trln yen in sales and operating profit of 270 billion yen - Nikkei.

Sinko Industries signs business and capital alliance with DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD

May 15 (Reuters) - Sinko Industries Ltd <6458.T>: :* Says it has signed a business and capital alliance with DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD <6367.T> on May 15.* Through the business alliance, the two companies will work together on joint development of heat pump air-conditioner, as well as sales expand of heat pump chiller.* Through the capital alliance, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES will purchase 1,350,000 shares (5.0 percent) of Sinko Industries .

Daikin Industries Ltd likely earned 230 bln Yen operating profit for fiscal year ended March - Nikkei

April 28 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Daikin Industries Ltd likely earned 230 billion Yen ($2.06 billion) operating profit for the fiscal year ended March - Nikkei.Daikin Industries' sales are estimated at around 2.04 trillion Yen, beating forecasts by some 40 billion Yen for fiscal year ended March - Nikkei.

Daikin Industries will build a commercial air conditioning equipment plant in Malaysia - Nikkei

: Daikin Industries will build a commercial air conditioning equipment plant in Malaysia - Nikkei . Daikin Industries' plant will be constructed on outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, with initial investment projected to top 3 bln yen ($29.3 mln)- Nikkei . Daikin Industries' new factory to produce large air conditioning units beginning in 2018 for installation in airports, commercial facilities - Nikkei Source [ID:nNen518XcM] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Daikin Industries will establish new offices in Vietnam in 2018 - Nikkei

: Daikin Industries Ltd will establish new offices in Vietnam in 2018 that will serve as call center - Nikkei . Daikin industries ltd will spend about 5 billion yen ($50 million) on the Central Ho Chi Minh city facility - Nikkei Source - (http://s.nikkei.com/2aXSmG1) Further company coverage: [6367.T ] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

R&I affirms Daikin Industries Ltd's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Daikin Industries Ltd <6367.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Daikin Industries unit buys Zanotti for 98 mln euro

Daikin Industries Ltd <6367.T>: Says it acquired Italy commercial refrigeration and cold storage equipment manufacturer Zanotti S.p.A via subsidiary Daikin Europe N.V. on July 5 .Says transaction price 98 million euro.