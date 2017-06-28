Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JTEKT to set up electric power steering manufacturing unit in Morocco

June 28 (Reuters) - JTEKT Corp <6473.T> ::* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned electric power steering system manufacturing unit in Morocco, named as Jtekt Automotive Morocco S.A.S.(Jamo), with investment amount of about 3.1 billion yen .

Jtekt announces decision of Korea Fair Trade Commission

June 26(Reuters) - Jtekt Corp <6473.T>:Says it received corrective action order and 533 million won (about 52 million yen)surcharge order from Japan Fair Trade Commission on June 26 (Korea local time), due to violation of the monopoly regulation and fair trade related laws.Says it is expected to be exempted from the charges.

Jtekt offers takeover bid for Fuji Kiko shares

April 28 (Reuters) - Fuji Kiko Co Ltd <7260.T>:* Says Jtekt Corp <6473.T> offered a takeover bid for 35.3 million shares (or no less than 17.6 million shares) .* Offered purchase price at 740 yen per share, or 26.1 billion yen in total .* Says Jtekt Corp aims to hold 100 percent voting power of the company .

Sona Koyo agrees to sell 49.9 mln shares to JTEKT Corp

Sona Koyo : says Sona Autocomp has agreed to sell 49.9 million shares of co to JTEKT Corp .says deal at offer price of INR 84.00 per equity share.

R&I affirms Jtekt's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Jtekt Corp <6473.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

JTEKT announces change of chairman

JTEKT Corp:Appoints Seiichi Sudo as new chairman of the board of the co to replace Atsushi Niimi, effective on June 28.