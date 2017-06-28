Edition:
Jtekt Corp (6473.T)

6473.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,659JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥1,659
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,386,034
52-wk High
¥2,000
52-wk Low
¥1,412

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JTEKT to set up electric power steering manufacturing unit in Morocco
Wednesday, 28 Jun 2017 02:33am EDT 

June 28 (Reuters) - JTEKT Corp <6473.T> ::* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned electric power steering system manufacturing unit in Morocco, named as Jtekt Automotive Morocco S.A.S.(Jamo), with investment amount of about 3.1 billion yen .  Full Article

Jtekt announces decision of Korea Fair Trade Commission
Monday, 26 Jun 2017 01:11am EDT 

June 26(Reuters) - Jtekt Corp <6473.T>:Says it received corrective action order and 533 million won (about 52 million yen)surcharge order from Japan Fair Trade Commission on June 26 (Korea local time), due to violation of the monopoly regulation and fair trade related laws.Says it is expected to be exempted from the charges.  Full Article

Jtekt offers takeover bid for Fuji Kiko shares
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 03:42am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Fuji Kiko Co Ltd <7260.T>:* Says Jtekt Corp <6473.T> offered a takeover bid for 35.3 million shares (or no less than 17.6 million shares) .* Offered purchase price at 740 yen per share, or 26.1 billion yen in total .* Says Jtekt Corp aims to hold 100 percent voting power of the company .  Full Article

Sona Koyo agrees to sell 49.9 mln shares to JTEKT Corp
Wednesday, 1 Feb 2017 05:43am EST 

Sona Koyo : says Sona Autocomp has agreed to sell 49.9 million shares of co to JTEKT Corp .says deal at offer price of INR 84.00 per equity share.  Full Article

R&I affirms Jtekt's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Tuesday, 15 Nov 2016 01:20am EST 

Jtekt Corp <6473.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

JTEKT announces change of chairman
Thursday, 3 Mar 2016 03:00am EST 

JTEKT Corp:Appoints Seiichi Sudo as new chairman of the board of the co to replace Atsushi Niimi, effective on June 28.  Full Article

Jtekt Corp News

BRIEF- Jtekt acquires shares of Sona Koyo Steering Systems for 14.8 bln yen

* Says it acquired 50.4 percent stake in India-based firm Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd for 14.8 billion yen in total

