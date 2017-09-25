Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Minebea Mitsumi completes share repurchase

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Minebea Mitsumi Inc <6479.T>:* Says it completed repurchase of 4.7 million shares of its common stock, for 8.35 billion yen in total, as of Sept. 22 .

Minebea Mitsumi updates share repurchase status

Sept 1(Reuters) - Minebea Mitsumi Inc <6479.T>:Says it bought back 3.3 million shares for 6 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 13.

Minebea Mitsumi is expected to post a group operating profit of about $144 mln for April-June Qtr - Nikkei

July 31 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Minebea Mitsumi Inc is expected to post a group operating profit of about 16 billion yen ($144 million) for the April-June quarter - Nikkei.Minebea Mitsumi Inc's consolidated sales apparently came to roughly 190 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei.

Minebea Mitsumi appoints new chairman

May 9 (Reuters) - Minebea Mitsumi Inc <6479.T>:* Says it appointed current president Yoshihisa Kainuma as new chairman and president .* Effective June 29.

Minebea Mitsumi to buy back 12 mln shares for 15 bln yen

Minebea Mitsumi Inc <6479.T>: Says it plans to buy back up to 12 million shares(2.82 percent stake) for no more than 15 billion yen .Says the repurchase period from Feb. 14 to Sep. 22.

Mitsumi Electric and Minebea change share exchange effective date to Jan. 27, 2017

Mitsumi Electric Co Ltd <6767.T>: Says the co and Minebea Co Ltd<6479.T> agreed to change share exchange effective date to Jan. 27, 2017 .Says in the previous release, the share exchange effective date was determined on March 17, 2017.

R&I affirms Minebea's rating at "A-" and announces positive outlook – R&I

Minebea Co Ltd <6479.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" – R&I .Rating outlook positive – R&I.

Iwasaki Electric firms business and capital alliance with Minebea

Iwasaki Electric Co Ltd <6924.T> : Says Iwasaki Electric firms business and capital alliance with Minebea Co Ltd <6479.T> on Sept. 29 . Two entities will cooperate on production contracting and joint development of road lighting equipments .Iwasaki Electric plans to distribute 3 million shares (3.83 percent stake) of its treasury common stock at via private placement to Minebea, at 423 million yen in total, on Oct. 17.

Minebea's profit likely fell 40% for the April-June period - Nikkei

Nikkei: Minebea's operating profit for the April-June period likely plunged 40% on the year to around 7 billion yen - Nikkei . Minebea's sales for the April-June period likely shrank 6% to around 120 billion yen - Nikkei .Minebea for the full year through March is expected to keep its forecast unchanged in light of exchange rate uncertainty - Nikkei.

Minebea announces judgment on legal dispute between NMB-Minebea Thai Ltd and Thai Tax Office

Minebea Co Ltd <6479.T>: Says the Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Thailand made its judgment for the case filed on Dec. 9, 2010, regarding dispute between the company's Thailand-based unit NMB-Minebea Thai Ltd and the Revenue Department of the Kingdom of Thailand, which dismissed the claims made by NMB-Minebea Thai Ltd. . Says the unit received an assessment of 502 million baht worth income tax liability from Revenue Department, on August 25, 2008 and the unit filed tax return then .Says the unit won the case on Oct. 13, 2010, but the Revenue Department disagreed with the judgment and appealed this case to the Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Thailand on Dec. 9, 2010.