Hitachi Ltd (6501.T)
868JPY
12:34am EDT
¥11 (+1.24%)
¥858
¥860
¥872
¥860
18,299,000
17,882,341
¥872
¥503
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hitachi Ltd will merge Hitachi Data Systems and Pentaho to form Hitachi Ventara - Nikkei
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd <6501.T>:Hitachi Ltd targets 1.05 trln yen in sales related to the internet of things for fiscal 2018 - Nikkei .Hitachi ltd will merge information technology unit hitachi data systems and data analytics co pentaho to form hitachi ventara - Nikkei. Full Article
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, ARC Nuclear to advance collaboration for developing advanced SMR
Aug 28 (Reuters) - GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy::GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy and ARC Nuclear announce steps to further collaboration to commercialize advanced small modular reactor.Via development agreement, intends to license intellectual property related to PRISM advanced reactor design to ARC Nuclear.Agreed to provide to ARC Nuclear access to nuclear infrastructure programs related to quality, safety culture, training. Full Article
R&I affirms Hitachi's rating at "A+" and says stable outlook-R&I
Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd <6501.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I. Full Article
Ansaldo STS and Hitachi awarded $400.5 million contract for Baltimore Metro
July 26 (Reuters) - Ansaldo Sts and Hitachi Rail Italy say: :have been awarded, through Hitachi Ansaldo Baltimore Rail Partners, a $400.5 million contract from Maryland Transit Administration (MTA).contract to provide 78 Hitachi rail cars and advanced communications system by Ansaldo STS for the Baltimore Metro .contract is Ansaldo STS's largest win in the United States. Full Article
Hitachi Metals says merger between units
July 26(Reuters) - Hitachi Metals Ltd <5486.T>:Says it will take over sales and development department from wholly owned unit Hitachi Valve, Ltd.Says Hitachi Valve will merge with a Mie Ken-based wholly owned unit of the company (except sales and development department), which is engaged in manufacture and sales of mass flow controller and piping component.Says Hitachi Valve will be dissolved after the transaction.Effective Oct. 1 . Full Article
R&I affirms Hitachi Metals' rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
July 14(Reuters) - Hitachi Metals Ltd <5486.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I. Full Article
Hitachi confirms transaction date of Accudyne Industries' Sullair business
July 6(Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd <6501.T>:Says it confirmed transaction date of Accudyne Industries' Sullair business.Transaction date on July 12.Previous plan was announced on April 25. Full Article
Hitachi to collaborate with IBM - nikkei
May 24 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Hitachi to supply IBM-made mainframe computers with Hitachi's operating systems starting fiscal 2018 - Nikkei. Full Article
Hitachi unit acquires Bradken Limited
May 12 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd <6501.T>: :* Says its unit, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T>, has purchased 115,547,578 shares (55.3 percent stake) of Bradken Limited.* Effective date March 20 . Full Article
R&I places Hitachi kokusai Electric on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I
April 28 (Reuters) - Hitachi kokusai Electric Inc <6756.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) downgraded the company's rating to "BBB+" from "A-" -R&I.Says R&I put the company on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I. Full Article
