Hitachi Ltd (6501.T)

6501.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

868JPY
12:34am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥11 (+1.24%)
Prev Close
¥858
Open
¥860
Day's High
¥872
Day's Low
¥860
Volume
18,299,000
Avg. Vol
17,882,341
52-wk High
¥872
52-wk Low
¥503

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hitachi Ltd will merge Hitachi Data Systems and Pentaho to form Hitachi Ventara - Nikkei
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 04:32pm EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd <6501.T>:Hitachi Ltd targets 1.05 trln yen in sales related to the internet of things for fiscal 2018 - Nikkei .Hitachi ltd will merge information technology unit hitachi data systems and data analytics co pentaho to form hitachi ventara - Nikkei.  Full Article

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, ARC Nuclear to advance collaboration for developing advanced SMR
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 01:36pm EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - ‍GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy::GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy and ARC Nuclear announce steps to further collaboration to commercialize advanced small modular reactor.Via development agreement, intends to license intellectual property related to PRISM advanced reactor design to ARC Nuclear​.Agreed to provide to ARC Nuclear access to nuclear infrastructure programs related to quality, safety culture, training.  Full Article

R&I affirms Hitachi's rating at "A+" and says stable outlook-R&I
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 02:20am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd <6501.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I.  Full Article

Ansaldo STS and Hitachi awarded $400.5 million contract for Baltimore Metro
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 02:12pm EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Ansaldo Sts and Hitachi Rail Italy say: :have been awarded, through Hitachi Ansaldo Baltimore Rail Partners, a $400.5 million contract from Maryland Transit Administration (MTA).contract to provide 78 Hitachi rail cars and advanced communications system by Ansaldo STS for the Baltimore Metro .contract is Ansaldo STS's largest win in the United States.  Full Article

Hitachi Metals says merger between units
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 02:35am EDT 

July 26(Reuters) - Hitachi Metals Ltd <5486.T>:Says it will take over sales and development department from wholly owned unit Hitachi Valve, Ltd.Says Hitachi Valve will merge with a Mie Ken-based wholly owned unit of the company (except sales and development department), which is engaged in manufacture and sales of mass flow controller and piping component.Says Hitachi Valve will be dissolved after the transaction.Effective Oct. 1 .  Full Article

R&I affirms Hitachi Metals' rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Friday, 14 Jul 2017 04:13am EDT 

July 14(Reuters) - Hitachi Metals Ltd <5486.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Hitachi confirms transaction date of Accudyne Industries' Sullair business
Thursday, 6 Jul 2017 02:57am EDT 

July 6(Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd <6501.T>:Says it confirmed transaction date of Accudyne Industries' Sullair business.Transaction date on July 12.Previous plan was announced on April 25.  Full Article

Hitachi to collaborate with IBM - nikkei
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 05:44pm EDT 

May 24 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Hitachi to supply IBM-made mainframe computers with Hitachi's operating systems starting fiscal 2018 - Nikkei.  Full Article

Hitachi unit acquires Bradken Limited
Friday, 12 May 2017 02:53am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd <6501.T>: :* Says its unit, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T>, has purchased 115,547,578 shares (55.3 percent stake) of Bradken Limited.* Effective date March 20 .  Full Article

R&I places Hitachi kokusai Electric on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 03:36am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Hitachi kokusai Electric Inc <6756.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) downgraded the company's rating to "BBB+" from "A-" -R&I.Says R&I put the company on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I.  Full Article

