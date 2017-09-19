Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hitachi Ltd will merge Hitachi Data Systems and Pentaho to form Hitachi Ventara - Nikkei

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd <6501.T>:Hitachi Ltd targets 1.05 trln yen in sales related to the internet of things for fiscal 2018 - Nikkei .Hitachi ltd will merge information technology unit hitachi data systems and data analytics co pentaho to form hitachi ventara - Nikkei.

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, ARC Nuclear to advance collaboration for developing advanced SMR

Aug 28 (Reuters) - ‍GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy::GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy and ARC Nuclear announce steps to further collaboration to commercialize advanced small modular reactor.Via development agreement, intends to license intellectual property related to PRISM advanced reactor design to ARC Nuclear​.Agreed to provide to ARC Nuclear access to nuclear infrastructure programs related to quality, safety culture, training.

R&I affirms Hitachi's rating at "A+" and says stable outlook-R&I

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd <6501.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I.

Ansaldo STS and Hitachi awarded $400.5 million contract for Baltimore Metro

July 26 (Reuters) - Ansaldo Sts and Hitachi Rail Italy say: :have been awarded, through Hitachi Ansaldo Baltimore Rail Partners, a $400.5 million contract from Maryland Transit Administration (MTA).contract to provide 78 Hitachi rail cars and advanced communications system by Ansaldo STS for the Baltimore Metro .contract is Ansaldo STS's largest win in the United States.

Hitachi Metals says merger between units

July 26(Reuters) - Hitachi Metals Ltd <5486.T>:Says it will take over sales and development department from wholly owned unit Hitachi Valve, Ltd.Says Hitachi Valve will merge with a Mie Ken-based wholly owned unit of the company (except sales and development department), which is engaged in manufacture and sales of mass flow controller and piping component.Says Hitachi Valve will be dissolved after the transaction.Effective Oct. 1 .

R&I affirms Hitachi Metals' rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I

July 14(Reuters) - Hitachi Metals Ltd <5486.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Hitachi confirms transaction date of Accudyne Industries' Sullair business

July 6(Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd <6501.T>:Says it confirmed transaction date of Accudyne Industries' Sullair business.Transaction date on July 12.Previous plan was announced on April 25.

Hitachi to collaborate with IBM - nikkei

May 24 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Hitachi to supply IBM-made mainframe computers with Hitachi's operating systems starting fiscal 2018 - Nikkei.

Hitachi unit acquires Bradken Limited

May 12 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd <6501.T>: :* Says its unit, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T>, has purchased 115,547,578 shares (55.3 percent stake) of Bradken Limited.* Effective date March 20 .

R&I places Hitachi kokusai Electric on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I

April 28 (Reuters) - Hitachi kokusai Electric Inc <6756.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) downgraded the company's rating to "BBB+" from "A-" -R&I.Says R&I put the company on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I.