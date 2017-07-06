Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Toshiba announces judgment by European Court of Justice

July 7(Reuters) - Toshiba Corp <6502.T>:Says it received judgment from European Court of Justice.Says it is required to pay charges of 56.8 million euros (about 7.3 billion yen) on its own and 4.7 million euros (about 600 million yen) as joint liability with Mitsubishi Electric Corp <<<6503.T>>>, for violation of the European competition law in the gas insulated switchgear market.

Mitsubishi Electric to pay C$ 13.4 mln fine

April 26(Reuters) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp <6503.T>:Says it received an order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to pay a fine amounting to C$ 13.4 million (about 1.1 billion yen), on April 25 (Canada time).Says the payment is for infringement of Canadian Competition Act in connection with certain automotive parts.

R&I affirms Mitsubishi Electric's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook-R&I

April 18 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp <6503.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I.

Oi Electric buys back 1.8 mln shares for 565.7 mln yen via ToSTNeT-3

Oi Electric Co Ltd <6822.T>: Says it completed repurchase of 1.8 million shares(12.3 percent stake) for 565.7 million yen via ToSTNeT-3 .Says the shareholder Mitsubishi Electric Corp <6503.T> will cut stake in the co to 19.2 percent from 31.9 percent, effective Feb. 28.

Sisvel Group's unit 3G Licensing S.A. says KPN, Mitsubishi Electric have joined 3G joint licensing agreement offering

Mitsubishi Electric Corp <6503.T> :Sisvel Group's unit 3G Licensing S.A. says KPN, Mitsubishi Electric have joined its 3G joint licensing agreement offering.

Mitsubishi Electric plans application of IFRS

Mitsubishi Electric Corp <6503.T> :Says it plans to apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current U.S.-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Mitsubishi Electric plans to invest at a plant in China- Nikkei

Nikkei:Mitsubishi electric plans to invest an estimated 2 billion yen to boost the output capacity at a plant in jiangsu province.

Japanese labor ministry accuses Mitsubishi Electric of labor law violations- Nikkei

Nikkei:Japanese labor ministry's Kanagawa Prefecture Bureau sent papers on Mitsubishi Electric case to prosecutors, accusing co and one supervisor of labor law violations.

Mitsubishi Electric to put elements of AI to work in driver-assist systems as early as year ending March 2018 - Nikkei

Nikkei:Mitsubishi Electric will put elements of AI to work in driver-assist systems as early as the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei.

R&I affirms Mitsubishi Electric Corp‘s rating at "AA-" and stable outlook

Mitsubishi Electric Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable.