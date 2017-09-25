Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

FUJITSU to cut voting power in Fuji Electric to 2.9 pct

Sept 25(Reuters) - Fuji Electric Co Ltd <6504.T>:Says FUJITSU LIMITED <<<6702.T>>>, which is current top shareholder of the company, will sell 54 million shares of the company to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., on Sept. 26.Says FUJITSU will cut voting power in the company to 2.9 percent from 10.4 percent and will become the fourth biggest shareholder of the company .Effective Sept. 29.

Fuji Electric to issue 30th series unsecured corporate bonds

May 16 (Reuters) - Fuji Electric Co Ltd <6504.T>: :* Says it will issue 30th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen .* Bonds with an interest rate of 0.395 percent and a term of ten years.* Maturity on May 21, 2027.* Payment date May 23, 2017.

Fujitsu says price to be 635.2 yen per share in secondary offering

Fujitsu Ltd <6702.T>:Fujitsu says offering price to be 635.2 yen per share in secondary offering.

Fuji Electric to issue 29th series corporate bonds worth 15 bln yen

Fuji Electric Co Ltd <6504.T> : Says it plans to issue 29th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 15 billion yen, with subscription date Aug. 24 and payment date Aug. 31 .Says bonds with coupon rate of 0.28 percent and maturity date on Aug. 31, 2023.

Fuji Electric amends year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Fuji Electric Co Ltd:Amending year-end dividend forecast to 5 yen per share for FY ended March 2016.Latest dividend forecast was an undetermined value.