Yaskawa Electric's full-year profit of around 53 billion yen likely - Nikkei

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Yaskawa Electric Corp sales are seen totaling around 450 billion yen‍​ for the current year through February - Nikkei.Yaskawa Electric Corp's full-year profit of around 53 billion yen ($470 million) appears likely - Nikkei.Yaskawa Electric likely will upgrade second-half projections - Nikkei.

YASKAWA Electric changes effective date for business transfer and sale of unit

April 20 (Reuters) - YASKAWA Electric Corp <6506.T> ::* Says co plans to transfer electricity and power distribution machinery business to its wholly owned unit which will be established on Sept. 21 instead of April 21.* Says the effective date for sale of the newly established unit to a firm TKD, has also been changed to Sept. 21 from April 21 announced previously.* Previous plan was disclosed on March 16.

R&I affirms Yaskawa Electric's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I

April 18 (Reuters) - Yaskawa Electric Corp <6506.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I.

YASKAWA Electric to spin-off business to new unit; to sell new unit to firm TKD

YASKAWA Electric Corp <6506.T> : Says it plans to transfer electricity and power distribution machinery business to its wholly owned unit which will be established on April 21 .Says co will sell the newly established unit to a Kanagawa-based power-related machinery firm TKD on April 21.

Yaskawa Electric to buy business unit from Wärtsilä Norway via unit

Yaskawa Electric Corp <6506.T> :Says co enters into contract to buy a business unit (ship-used drive products development and manufacture segment) from Wärtsilä Norway AS, via co's wholly owned unit The Switch Engineering Oy.

R&I affirms YASKAWA Electric's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook

YASKAWA Electric Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the rating on YASKAWA Electric Corp at "A-".Rating outlook stable.

YASKAWA Electric unit to buy 35 pct stake in Doolim Robotics

YASKAWA Electric Corp:Korea unit to buy 35 pct stake in Korea-based firm Doolim Robotics, which is engaged in painting and sealing robot system, for 28 bln won, in late April.

YASKAWA Electric announces change of president

YASKAWA Electric Corp:Appoints Junji Tsuda, who is the chairman of the co, as new president and chairman of the board of the company, to succeed former president Hiroshi Ogasawara.Change effective on March 21.