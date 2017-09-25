Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NEC and Hortonworks expand partnership to deliver a big data processing platform

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hortonworks Inc - :Hortonworks Inc announced expansion of strategic partnership with NEC to deliver a big data processing platform.Hortonworks Inc - Companies are combining NEC's data platform for Hadoop with Hortonworks data platform.

NEC Corp's sales in April-September half expected to rise about 10 pct - Nikkei

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei::NEC Corp expected to see its group operating profit remain roughly unchanged on the year at about 4 billion yen in April-September half - Nikkei‍​.NEC Corp is believed to be on track to post an increase in both sales and profit over the full year‍​ - Nikkei.NEC Corp's sales in the April-September half are expected to rise about 10 percent to 1.3 trillion yen or so - Nikkei.

Nissan Motor says business transfer and to sell unit

Aug 8(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd <7201.T>:Says the company will acquire 49 percent stake in Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC) from NEC Corp <<<6701.T>>> and NEC Energy Devices Ltd, on the last day of December, and AESC will be a wholly owned unit of the company after the transaction .Says after the share acquisition, it will transfer pouch type lithium-ion battery business concerned product development, technology development and production technology related business to AESC and AESC will transfer battery pack (for EV use) production business to the company, effective Dec. 31.Says it will sell 100 percent voting power in AESC to GSR Electric Vehicle (UK) Holding Limited, price undisclosed, effective Dec. 31 .

NEC Corp in final talks to sell battery electrode subsidiary - Nikkei‍​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei::NEC Corp is in final talks to sell its battery electrode subsidiary to chinese investment group GSR - Nikkei‍​.NEC Corp has apparently offered to sell NEC Energy devices for about 15 billion yen - Nikkei‍​.

NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 bln yen for satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei

July 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei-:NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 billion yen for a satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei.

Japan's NEC weighs 900 mln stg bid for UK's Civica - Sky News

July 13 (Reuters) - :Japanese technology giant NEC lines up 900 million stg bid for UK's Civica - Sky News.

NEC Corp secures orders to install bus-related systems in India- Nikkei

July 12 (Reuters) - Nikkei::NEC Corp has won orders totaling about 6 billion yen to install electronic fare collection and other bus-related systems in four Indian cities.

NEC Corp plans to sell portion of stake in Renesas Electronics-Nikkei

June 5 (Reuters) - Nikkei::NEC Corp plans to sell portion of stake in Renesas Electronics, sale is expected to bring in more than 5 billion yen ($45.2 million) for Co - Nikkei.NEC corp's voting stake in Renesas is expected to fall from 8.9 percent to the 6 percent range - Nikkei.Proceeds from Renesas divestment will boost NEC's free cash flow for current fiscal year, which looks likely to exceed 90 billion yen - Nikkei.NEC's forecast of 10 percent rise in group net profit for current fiscal year ending March 2018 does not take into account Renesas divestment - Nikkei.

R&I affirms NEC's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I

May 31 (Reuters) - NEC Corp <6701.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I.

Seven-Eleven Japan to limit access to personal information by partnering with NEC Corp - Nikkei

May 29 (Reuters) - Nikkei : :Seven-Eleven Japan will limit access to personal information held in retailer's stores by using facial recognition technology from NEC Corp - Nikkei.Seven-Eleven Japan intends to use NEC's facial recognition system with trials to begin in Sept, and co targeting spring 2018 introduction - Nikkei.